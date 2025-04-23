Orkney and Shetland MP says Russia travel ban is ‘badge of honour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney and Shetland MP says Russia travel ban is ‘badge of honour’

Alistair Carmichael has been added to a list of politicians banned by Putin's regime for supporting Ukraine.

By Justin Bowie
Alistair Carmichael MP. Image: Shutterstock.
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael says he will treat a new ban from visiting Russia as a “badge of honour”.

The Lib Dem veteran is among four Scottish MPs targeted by the Kremlin today.

And Mr Carmichael told The Press and Journal the sanction will not stop him speaking out about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“In all honesty, I wasn’t expecting to travel there anytime soon,” he said.

“On one view, it’s nice to know they hear the criticism, even if they don’t like it.

“I wear this ban as a badge of honour.”

Mr Carmichael is among 21 UK politicians accused of “fabricating anti-Russian narratives” by the Kremlin.

SNP MP Stephen Gethins is on the “stop list”, along with Labour MPs Blair McDougall and Johanna Baxter.

Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image: AP.

“Those of us in the West who care about human rights have the obligation to challenge Putin at every turn,” Mr Carmichael said.

“That’s not going to change.”

The Lib Dem MP thought he had already been banned from entering Russia years ago.

He told the Press and Journal he has no idea why the sanctions have come more than three years after Mr Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

‘Diseased minds in the Kremlin’

In 2022, Mr Carmichael backed the decision to block a Russian oil tanker from docking in Orkney.

“You don’t know how the diseased minds in the Kremlin actually work,” he said.

At the last Westminster election, the rival SNP candidate hoping to unseat Mr Carmichael in Orkney and Shetland became embroiled in a pro-Russia row.

Robert Leslie shared doubts over whether the Kremlin was behind the 2018 Salisbury poisonings.

At the time, Mr Carmichael said his rival’s views gave him “cause for concern”.

