Inverness MSP Fergus Ewing says SNP will ‘throw kitchen sink and campervan’ at him if he stands for election against them

The nationalist veteran, who could run as an independent at the next Holyrood contest, was brutal about his party’s failure to deliver A9 dualling on BBC Debate Night in the Highland capital.

By Justin Bowie
Fergus Ewing on BBC Debate Night in Inverness.
Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing claims the SNP will throw the “kitchen sink and campervan” to stop him winning if he runs as an independent at the next election.

The P&J revealed last month the nationalist veteran won’t run for the party he has represented for decades at the 2026 Holyrood vote.

But Mr Ewing suggested he could stand independently if the SNP does not make substantial progress in dualling the A9.

The SNP rebel would not be drawn on whether he will definitely run next year as he appeared on BBC Debate Night in Inverness on Wednesday.

Fergus Ewing won’t stand for the SNP next year. Image<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I have said that I’m sorely tempted to stand as an independent, and I’ll make that decision later,” he said.

“I want to see if I might get any support, because that’s always handy when you’re standing for election.”

But he added: “I’m sure the SNP would throw the kitchen sink and perhaps even the campervan at me to make sure I didn’t win.”

Mr Ewing was referencing the motorhome belonging to the party seized by police in 2023 as part of the Operation Branchform investigation.

A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP said he could not “defend the indefensible” over delays to the A9 dualling project.

“We should have had far, far more progress,” he said.

“We have failed.”

Mr Ewing also criticised the party’s failure to commit to dual the A96 in full between Inverness and Aberdeen.

Last month, we looked at how the Inverness MSP – son of late nationalist icon Winnie Ewing – had gone from SNP royalty to an outcast from the party.

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “The SNP look forward to fielding a strong selection of candidates who are ready to stand up for their communities and work tirelessly to improve the lives of people across Scotland.”

Conversation