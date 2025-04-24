Inverurie driving instructor lifts lid on reasons behind six-month wait for tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie driving instructor lifts lid on reasons behind six-month wait for tests

Inverurie and District Driving School Association says practical tests are currently not available in the area with learners facing waits of up to six months. 

By Adele Merson
Around 135 learners in the Inverurie area are waiting to book their tests. Image: PA.
An Inverurie driving instructor has seen learner drivers travel from London to the north-east to sit their tests as the UK grapples with a test backlog affecting local people in Aberdeenshire.

Inverurie and District Driving School Association says practical tests are not available in the area with learners facing waits of up to six months.

Among its 27 instructors, the organisation estimates 135 learners are waiting to book their practical test as the crisis deepens.

Alan Gray, chair of the association, told the P&J that until recently tests were still “quite easily” available at test centres in Aberdeen.

Alan Gray, chair of the Inverurie and District Driving Schools Association. Image: Supplied.

But he warned this led to learner drivers coming to the region from other parts of the UK to get a slot, including as far afield as London.

Average waits in Scotland at the end of March were 20.5 weeks compared to 22.4 weeks in England.

Test-buying bots partly to blame

Mr Gray, who has worked as a driving instructor for the past nine years, said pressure include a backlog in tests as a result of the Covid pandemic and recruitment challenges among external examiners.

Meanwhile, he said the industry is dealing with problems caused by test-buying “bots” who purchase the tests in bulk.

“They will grab all the tests that are available”, he said.

“It’s immoral but not illegal. A £62 test will then be sold off for up to £500.

“There should be a system where companies cannot go out and sell them.”

What is the government doing?

On Wednesday, UK government Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told MPs her department aimed to end the backlog across the country by summer next year.

The Labour politician plans to ask people in other DVSA roles who are qualified, but no longer examine, to temporarily “return to the frontline”, while also reintroducing overtime pay incentives for everyone delivering driving tests.

She also intends to accelerate a consultation to investigate the potential abuse of the driving test booking system and prevents bots from accessing tests.

Learner drivers are facing long delays to get a driving test. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Gray, who runs AG Driving Academy, says he would support changes being introduced to make sure companies cannot sell on these tests.

He also thinks there is an argument for learner drivers to have to sit their tests in the geographical area in which they live.

Mr Gray says he hears all the time that young adults are keen to gain their “freedom” by driving.

He warned the delays could hold back learner drivers looking to pursue particular education or work opportunities.

‘Real-life implications’

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross wrote to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) after being contacted by Inverurie drivers.

She said: “These driving test delays are having real-life implications for thousands of people who need a licence to get to education or work.”

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross
Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross. Image: Supplied.

The DVSA does not run, approve or endorse any cancellation finder apps or services. They say any tests booked outside of the official DVSA booking site could be a scam.

Pauline Reeves, DVSA’s director of driver services, said since December they have made “significant progress” on implementing their plan to reduce waiting times.

However, she acknowledged customers are “not seeing the immediate effects”.

Ms Reeves said the further action announced on Wednesday will help “accelerate those measures”.

