Holiday home tax could DOUBLE in Green plan for Cairngorms National Park

The Green party wants Holyrood to adopt plans for a charge as high as 16% on second homes purchased in communities such as Braemar and Aviemore.

Braemar second homes could be targeted by a new tax hike. Image: DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

A charge for buying a second home in national parks including the Cairngorms could double under plans to tackle a rural housing crisis.

Scottish Greens want Holyrood parties to back their bid to increase the “additional dwelling supplement” on newly purchased properties as high as 16%.

They claim it would reduced the number of homes being used as holiday lets and help younger locals get onto the property ladder.

Cairngorms National Park estimates 12% of all houses within its boundaries are second homes.

This increases to more than 20% in the Badenoch, Strathspey and Deeside areas, covering tourist hotspots such as Aviemore and Braemar.

That’s much higher than the national average – which sits around 1%.

Locals ‘pushed out’

The national park says this bottleneck results in “unique pressures” across the region.

Green party MSP Ross Greer hopes the tax increase will be approved as part of the SNP’s wide-ranging housing bill.

“Our national parks are iconic and beautiful places, but the families who actually live there are being pushed out by second home owners,” he told the Press and Journal.

“Young people in particular are too often forced to leave the communities they grew up in after being outbid by those wealthy enough to buy a second property.

“Too many properties are used as cash cows for short-term lets.”

The rule-change is likely to be discussed in Holyrood as part of the Scottish Government’s package of reforms including rights for renters.

Aviemore is among towns affected by the housing crisis in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Cairngorms National Park says an abundance of second homes “can bring significant benefits” but also “add affordability pressures” for workers.

In February, we reported that Braemar locals fear the town’s primary school could eventually shut if young families cannot live there.

Meanwhile, one tradesman in the Royal Deeside village wanted to build his own home because the area has become “totally unaffordable”.

UK property site Rightmove reports Braemar homes sold on average for just over £396,000 in the past 12 month.

That represents a 22% increase since 2019.

Policies have already been put in place to target holiday homes in the national park.

Highland Council introduced short-term let controls in the Badenoch and Strathspey ward.

Extra planning permission is now needed before a homeowner can advertise their property as a holiday home.

‘Affordability pressures’

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of ASSC.

The additional dwelling levy was already increased from 6% to 8% at the end of last year.

The Association of Self-Caterers believe the focus must be on building affordable homes instead of increasing taxes and regulation.

Association chief executive Fiona Campbell said: “Raising false hopes about tackling homelessness by hitting Scotland’s tourism sector is a cynical ploy which ignores the reality of Scotland’s housing crisis.

“Policy should instead focus on real solutions: repurposing long-term empty homes across Scotland and accelerating the construction of genuinely affordable housing.”

