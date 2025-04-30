Aberdeen jobs warning as anger grows at Grangemouth refinery closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Aberdeen jobs warning as anger grows at Grangemouth refinery closure

Union leader Roz Foyer sets out the need for a ‘new industrial revolution’ to save north-east jobs in an interview with the P&J’s politics podcast, The Stooshie.

General secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, Roz Foyer.
Roz Foyer, general secretary of the STUC, says confidence is at a low ebb. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Andy Philip

The closure of Grangemouth signals a warning for industrial jobs across the oil and gas heartlands of Aberdeen, according to worried union leaders.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, outlined concerns about the knock-impact of refinery closure and the need for an urgent industrial strategy to save jobs.

“For us, Grangemouth was the test of a ‘just transition’,” she told the P&J’s politics podcast, The Stooshie, published on Wednesday.

The long-promised “just transition” refers to government promises to ease the move from oil and gas-reliant jobs to greener energy.

Ms Foyer said politicians need to step up efforts or risk livelihoods after a “valiant” campaign by the Unite union, which offered cheaper solutions for Scotland’s last refinery.

Grangemouth has stopped refining.

“What we’ve seen is our governments’ utter failure, at UK and Scottish level, to keep that site open,” she added.

“If that’s their idea of a just transition, our movement has grave concerns about the whole of oil and gas, and that’s an awful position to be in.”

Confidence at low ebb

Ms Foyer found positives in the Labour government’s GB Energy utility investment project, but her confidence is “at a low ebb”.

Petroineos said in September that refining activities at Grangemouth would end in 2025.

In recent months, hundreds of workers have taken voluntary redundancy while a number of compulsory redundancies have been made.

A significant report commissioned by the Scottish and UK governments, known as Project Willow, aimed to chart a future for the site in low-carbon energy.

Oil and gas is a major employer. Image: PA Wire</p> <p>

But the report said this would require around £3.5 billion of private investment.

Petroineos has said the refinery is loss-making and has rejected claims from unions that the site could easily transition into a hub for producing sustainable aviation fuel.

On Tuesday, First Minister John Swinney said the closure was a sad day for Scotland.

“The Scottish Government will work to secure a future for the Grangemouth community and agreement to the Acorn Carbon Capture project is essential,” he added.

Brian Leishman, the Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, said Scotland is the “victim of industrial vandalism”.

Mr Leishman told the Commons: “I don’t want anyone in this chamber to dare mention a ‘just transition’, because we all know that the Conservatives when in power and the SNP currently in Holyrood did nothing to avert this catastrophic decision happening.”

Listen to the full 20-minute interview on The Stooshie.

