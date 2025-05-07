John Swinney’s first year in power – from NHS crisis to A96 dualling failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney’s first year in power – from NHS crisis to A96 dualling failures

We take a look at the first minister's highs and lows across the north and north-east after 12 months in power, while he prepares for next year’s Holyrood election.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney delivering a statement on his programme for government. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

John Swinney’s first year in power came with tough challenges, including backlash over road dualling, concern over the future of vital energy jobs and some political turbulence in his own SNP.

Thursday marks a full year since he became first minister – and he has his eye on staying in power 12 months from now.

So what have the highs and lows looked like so far?

Here we take a look at five key moments.

Jury is out on health

The first minister promised a “renewed and stronger” NHS will be at the heart of his government’s mission over the next year.

He wants to improve waiting times and significantly increase the number of available GP appointments.

But The Press and Journal’s new health survey outlines the sheer scale of the crisis the SNP leader must address.

Our investigation revealed the staggering number of NHS workers who feel the service has declined and how many patients are resorting to private.

One Culloden grandmother paid £17,000 for a private hip replacement and said she felt “betrayed” by the NHS.

Mr Swinney admitted “much more” progress is needed as he gears up for the NHS to become a crucial vote battleground.

Road dualling anger as A96 ignored again

The first minister was Alex Salmond’s finance chief when the SNP promised to dual the A9 and A96.

Yet more than a decade on those key commitments remain undelivered.

It’s feared the A96 will now never be fully upgraded between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Busy traffic speeding past Inverness and Aberdeen sign posts on the A96 at Gollanfield between Inverness and Nairn.
A96 dualling was absent from the first minister’s programme for government. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire Tory MSP Alexander Burnett claimed Mr Swinney had “betrayed” the north-east by not committing to the project in his statement to MSPs on Tuesday.

The first minister has faced angry calls to speed up planned upgrades to the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

As it stands the dualling project will not be completed until 2035 – 10 years later than expected.

But for anyone not too keen to travel by car on either route, there was one small saving grace from the first minister’s programme for government.

Mr Swinney confirmed peak rail fares will be scrapped for good from September.

Mixed record on SNP rebels

Highland MSP Kate Forbes retreated to the backbenches when Humza Yousaf defeated her to become first minister two years ago.

But Mr Swinney immediately brought her back into the fold last May – making her his No2.

John Swinney with his deputy Kate Forbes. Image: PA.

He’s had much less luck quelling Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing’s constant criticism.

The SNP veteran won’t stand for the party next May and has threatened to run as an independent candidate.

Will he continue to be a thorn in Mr Swinney’s side?

Energy strategy delay

The SNP first put forward its draft blueprint for the future of the energy sector in January 2023.

That included a proposed “presumption against” future oil and gas drilling licenses.

The first minister’s programme for government did not include a final strategy.

Mr Swinney is already under pressure from business chiefs to U-turn on this stance.

Uncertainty remains over the oil and gas sector’s future.

His party gave strong signals it was softening its stance on fossil fuels at last year’s Westminster election – criticising Labour’s position.

But the constant delays are being blamed for a lack of business confidence, and the warnings about job losses are just getting louder.

This is a tough one for the first minister, but he will have to find a way to make voters in the energy-dominated north-east happy – or watch on as opposition parties, and Reform, pounce.

Higher education crisis

Scotland’s higher education sector has been under immense pressure during Mr Swinney’s time in power.

Staff at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen went on strike after more than 130 jobs were put at risk.

Robert Gordon University is in crisis.

Aberdeen University chiefs have been exploring potential redundancies and a recruitment freeze due to rising costs of £4.7 million.

And students have been turned away from North East College Scotland because of a lack of funding as demand for places rises.

Mr Swinney’s government greenlit £22 million to struggling Dundee University.

But the first minister said funding pressure at Robert Gordon were in a “completely different category” to Dundee, where 700 jobs were at risk.

This problem shows all the signs of a crisis in the making – especially when money is so tight.

Watch out for this becoming a bigger problem as the months tick towards the Holyrood election.

