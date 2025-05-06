Aberdeenshire Tory councillor quits to fight nursery closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire Tory councillor quits to fight nursery closures

Robbie Withey thinks he has more chance of making a difference outside the troubled ruling group.

By Andy Philip
Councillor Robbie Withey quit the Tory group. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
An Aberdeenshire councillor quit the troubled Conservative group in protest at nursery closures – and vows to fight them from opposition.

Robbie Withey resigned in a letter to leader Gillian Owen and followed it up with a letter to residents in the Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford area.

The closures have shocked parents in the north-east.

The council sent letters before the Easter holidays announcing Huntly, Crossroads and Ballogie nurseries are set to close.

The final straw for councillor Withey was the mothballing of Glass nursery in his ward.

Nursery closure blame-game

Now he hopes to put together alternatives beyond an SNP-Tory blame game over funding.

“Both are equally responsible,” he told the P&J.

“The Scottish Government are making councils take horrid decisions due to lack of money but the council are making the wrong choices when making those decision.”

The move comes at a difficult time for the Tory group in Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen has apologised for lambasting her Conservative councillors in a sweary text. Image: DC Thomson
Last week the P&J reported that Ms Owens had described her Tory colleagues as “f***ing b*****ds” in a text rant.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage’s Reform party is eyeing defections and already has members on Aberdeenshire Council, which the P&J understands is likely to increase in days ahead.

Reform made huge gains in English council elections last week.

It’s understood the group is privately furious at the internal conflict playing out in public, and Mr Owen’s role.

The P&J contacted Ms Owen but did not get a response as of Tuesday afternoon.

A Scottish Conservative party spokesman said: “We wish councillor Withey well.”

