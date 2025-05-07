Nicola Sturgeon charging over £100 for Aberdeen show tickets and ‘meet-and-greet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Nicola Sturgeon charging over £100 for Aberdeen show tickets and ‘meet-and-greet’

The former first minister is holding a Q&A event at the city’s Music Hall on September 7.

By Justin Bowie
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon is charging fans more than £100 to meet her and attend an audience Q&A in Aberdeen.

The ex-SNP leader will be at the city’s Music Hall on September 7.

Basic tickets to attend the show – billed as an Evening with Nicola Sturgeon – range from £33 to £73.

But anyone who hopes to “meet and greet” the ex-first minister before the event needs to pay £75 on top of that.

Ms Sturgeon added the Aberdeen date due to high demand for her previously announced show in Edinburgh a month later.

The former SNP chief will be “reflecting on my life in politics” and her time as first minister.

The Aberdeen event will come less than a month after Ms Sturgeon’s autobiography, entitled Frankly, is released on August 25.

Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond. Image: PA.

The book promises to explore the bitter fall-out with her mentor and predecessor Alex Salmond, who died last October.

Ms Sturgeon served as first minister from 2014 to 2023.

She already announced her plans to stand down as an MSP at next year’s election.

The former first minister’s home was raided by police last year as part of their investigation into SNP finances.

Nicola Sturgeon’s show will be held at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media.

Her husband Peter Murrell – who she has now separated from – was arrested and later charged with embezzlement.

Ms Sturgeon was arrested as part of the police probe in 2023, but later released without charge.

Outside of parliamentary duties, she banked £25,000 at the Westminster election last July for appearing on ITV as a pundit.

