Nicola Sturgeon charging over £100 for Aberdeen show tickets and ‘meet-and-greet’

Nicola Sturgeon is charging fans more than £100 to meet her and attend an audience Q&A in Aberdeen.

The ex-SNP leader will be at the city’s Music Hall on September 7.

Basic tickets to attend the show – billed as an Evening with Nicola Sturgeon – range from £33 to £73.

But anyone who hopes to “meet and greet” the ex-first minister before the event needs to pay £75 on top of that.

Ms Sturgeon added the Aberdeen date due to high demand for her previously announced show in Edinburgh a month later.

The former SNP chief will be “reflecting on my life in politics” and her time as first minister.

The Aberdeen event will come less than a month after Ms Sturgeon’s autobiography, entitled Frankly, is released on August 25.

The book promises to explore the bitter fall-out with her mentor and predecessor Alex Salmond, who died last October.

Ms Sturgeon served as first minister from 2014 to 2023.

She already announced her plans to stand down as an MSP at next year’s election.

The former first minister’s home was raided by police last year as part of their investigation into SNP finances.

Her husband Peter Murrell – who she has now separated from – was arrested and later charged with embezzlement.

Ms Sturgeon was arrested as part of the police probe in 2023, but later released without charge.

Outside of parliamentary duties, she banked £25,000 at the Westminster election last July for appearing on ITV as a pundit.