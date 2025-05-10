Inverness doctor lifts lid on NHS struggles for patients and staff

A leading Highland doctor says patients used to get a better deal on an NHS which needs urgent action to avoid a downward spiral.

Inverness GP Dr Iain Kennedy spoke out after the P&J revealed the findings of a survey across the north and north-east.

He says our findings raise alarm about “sleepwalking” into a two-tier service where people spend thousands going private to beat queues.

And he claims rural access in places such as the Highlands where he works need much better access for rural patients.

“The NHS used to be the place in the world people wanted to work,” he said.

“Now I don’t think any of us, me and my colleagues, are as proud as we used to be.

“That’s not to say patients aren’t getting good care – they are.

“When they access healthcare they are delighted with the care they receive.”

Sounding the alarm

Dr Kennedy is the chairman of the British Medical Association’s Scottish council.

He hears from medical professionals across the country sounding the alarm.

The GP outlined his thoughts in a full interview on the P&J’s weekly podcast, The Stooshie.

It’s not about quality, it’s about access, he says.

And while no one would expect a hospital in every village, some distances appear shocking.

One respondent to our survey talked about driving more than 100 miles for a baby scan.

We reported recently that the only vascular surgeon was leaving Raigmore in Inverness.

Dr Kennedy says some people with breast lumps may have to go to Forth Valley, which covers Stirling and Falkirk.

“The mantra has been about care closer to home,” he says.

“But at the same time, we’re now moving to an expectation patients will travel.

“The noises I hear from government and from health boards is the public are quite happy to travel. I’m not convinced of that myself.”

Rural access problems

He adds: “We know the remote and rural areas of Scotland are the most difficult to provide healthcare to, and things have got worse.”

With all that pressure on staff, GPs are struggling to fill the demand.

“Being a GP is a fantastic job,” he says.

“But it’s become too difficult.”

On Tuesday, First Minister John Swinney set out a number of pledges to improve the NHS including more GP appointments.

His renewed “programme for government” promises a stronger NHS which will make it “easier” for people to get the care they need, when they need it.

Concerns about long waits were raised in our survey by people who felt they had no choice but to pay for private operations.

We spoke to one Culloden gran who spent £17,000 for an operation after getting nowhere near an NHS waiting list.

“I think it’s embarrassing and shameful,” Dr Kennedy told us.

“We have an NHS which is free at the point of need and delivery. That’s what the public has been led to believe and clearly it’s not happening.

“We have sleep-walked into a two tier service for people who can afford to pay. It’s not been planned, or at least I don’t think it has.

“We want an NHS that is free because we know the most needy suffer.”

The next Scottish Parliament election is in May next year.

Dr Kennedy says politicians need to have honest answers.

“Things are getting worse, they’re not getting better, and we need to see some hope for the future,” he says.

Listen to the full interview on the Stooshie podcast online here.