Inverness doctor lifts lid on NHS struggles for patients and staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Inverness doctor lifts lid on NHS struggles for patients and staff

Dr Iain Kennedy responded to the P&J’s in-depth survey of readers’ NHS experiences.

By Andy Philip
Inverness GP Dr Iain Kennedy is chairman of the British Medical Association's Scottish council.
Inverness GP Dr Iain Kennedy is chairman of the British Medical Association's Scottish council.

A leading Highland doctor says patients used to get a better deal on an NHS which needs urgent action to avoid a downward spiral.

Inverness GP Dr Iain Kennedy spoke out after the P&J revealed the findings of a survey across the north and north-east.

He says our findings raise alarm about “sleepwalking” into a two-tier service where people spend thousands going private to beat queues.

And he claims rural access in places such as the Highlands where he works need much better access for rural patients.

“The NHS used to be the place in the world people wanted to work,” he said.

“Now I don’t think any of us, me and my colleagues, are as proud as we used to be.

“That’s not to say patients aren’t getting good care – they are.

“When they access healthcare they are delighted with the care they receive.”

Sounding the alarm

Dr Kennedy is the chairman of the British Medical Association’s Scottish council.

He hears from medical professionals across the country sounding the alarm.

The GP outlined his thoughts in a full interview on the P&J’s weekly podcast, The Stooshie.

It’s not about quality, it’s about access, he says.

And while no one would expect a hospital in every village, some distances appear shocking.

Highland patients often have long distances to travel beyond Raigmore in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

One respondent to our survey talked about driving more than 100 miles for a baby scan.

We reported recently that the only vascular surgeon was leaving Raigmore in Inverness.

Dr Kennedy says some people with breast lumps may have to go to Forth Valley, which covers Stirling and Falkirk.

“The mantra has been about care closer to home,” he says.

“But at the same time, we’re now moving to an expectation patients will travel.

“The noises I hear from government and from health boards is the public are quite happy to travel. I’m not convinced of that myself.”

Rural access problems

He adds: “We know the remote and rural areas of Scotland are the most difficult to provide healthcare to, and things have got worse.”

With all that pressure on staff, GPs are struggling to fill the demand.

“Being a GP is a fantastic job,” he says.

“But it’s become too difficult.”

On Tuesday, First Minister John Swinney set out a number of pledges to improve the NHS including more GP appointments.

John Swinney, flanked by health secretary Neil Gray, promises action on the NHS. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

His renewed “programme for government” promises a stronger NHS which will make it “easier” for people to get the care they need, when they need it.

Concerns about long waits were raised in our survey by people who felt they had no choice but to pay for private operations.

We spoke to one Culloden gran who spent £17,000 for an operation after getting nowhere near an NHS waiting list.

“I think it’s embarrassing and shameful,” Dr Kennedy told us.

Emma Tautscher, from Culloden, had a hip replacement at her own expense in Aberdeen last year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We have an NHS which is free at the point of need and delivery. That’s what the public has been led to believe and clearly it’s not happening.

“We have sleep-walked into a two tier service for people who can afford to pay. It’s not been planned, or at least I don’t think it has.

“We want an NHS that is free because we know the most needy suffer.”

The next Scottish Parliament election is in May next year.

Dr Kennedy says politicians need to have honest answers.

“Things are getting worse, they’re not getting better, and we need to see some hope for the future,” he says.

Listen to the full interview on the Stooshie podcast online here.

Conversation