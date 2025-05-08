Exclusive: Ellon councillor becomes third Aberdeenshire Tory to defect to Reform

An Ellon councillor has become the latest Aberdeenshire Tory to move to Nigel Farage’s Reform party, The Press and Journal can reveal.

John Crawley is third Conservative in the region to sign up to the insurgent party.

The longtime Tory claims the “party has left him” and says he “feels let down by so many broken promises”.

Mr Crawley’s defection will come as a major blow to Scottish party leader Russell Findlay as he fights to stave off Reform’s growing threat.

Former Aberdeenshire Tory leader Mark Findlater and ex-Conservative colleague Laurie Carnie became the first council defections to Mr Farage’s party last year.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Crawley said: “After much consideration, I am resigning from the Conservative and Unionist party with immediate effect.

“This decision comes in response to a continued lack of integrity and respect within the party particularly locally and towards fellow councillors.

“These are core values I believe must guide anyone in public service and I can no longer remain aligned with a party that fails to uphold them.”

The Aberdeenshire Tory group has been engulfed in chaos over the past week.

Last Friday, we revealed council chief Gillian Owen – who also represents Ellon – branded fellow Conservative councillors “f***ing b****ds” in leaked WhatsApp messages.

A source told the P&J they were “disgusted” by the remarks.

Earlier this week we reported that Huntly Tory councillor Robbie Withey had left the party group in protest against nursery closures.

Mr Findlater and Ms Carnie previously described how Conservative infighting helped sway them to join Reform.

And last year, Banchory councillor Ann Ross quit the party over claims of “bullying”.

Four Aberdeenshire councillors in total are now Reform members.

Banff councillor John Cox – kicked out of the SNP in 2017 – joined the party in January.

But he continues to sit as an independent on the council.

Mr Crawley’s defection comes one day after a shock poll indicated Reform could become the second biggest party in Holyrood next year.

The survey indicated Mr Farage’s party could supplant Labour and the Tories.

Reform also had huge success in last week’s English local elections, gaining more than 600 councillors.

The P&J understands Reform will continue to target disaffected Tories in Scotland’s north-east.

A party spokesperson said: “We’re delighted John Crawley has joined us.

“We welcome anyone who shares our vision for integrity, accountability, and meaningful change to join us.”

A Scottish Tory spokesperson said: “Every poll shows that Reform will only help the SNP.

“As we saw in last year’s General Election, they handed several seats to the SNP which would have otherwise gone to a pro-UK party.

“Reform are likely to stand pro-independence candidates in the 2026 election and Nigel Farage has even said he’s not worried about the SNP getting another five years in power.”