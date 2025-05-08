Exclusive: Ellon councillor becomes third Aberdeenshire Tory to defect to Reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Ellon councillor becomes third Aberdeenshire Tory to defect to Reform

The Press and Journal can reveal another Conservative has jumped ship to Nigel Farage’s party.

An Ellon councillor is the latest to sign up to Reform UK. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

An Ellon councillor has become the latest Aberdeenshire Tory to move to Nigel Farage’s Reform party, The Press and Journal can reveal.

John Crawley is third Conservative in the region to sign up to the insurgent party.

The longtime Tory claims the “party has left him” and says he “feels let down by so many broken promises”.

Mr Crawley’s defection will come as a major blow to Scottish party leader Russell Findlay as he fights to stave off Reform’s growing threat.

Former Aberdeenshire Tory leader Mark Findlater and ex-Conservative colleague Laurie Carnie became the first council defections to Mr Farage’s party last year.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Crawley said: “After much consideration, I am resigning from the Conservative and Unionist party with immediate effect.

“This decision comes in response to a continued lack of integrity and respect within the party particularly locally and towards fellow councillors.

“These are core values I believe must guide anyone in public service and I can no longer remain aligned with a party that fails to uphold them.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen has apologised for lambasting her Conservative councillors in a sweary text. Image: DC Thomson
The Aberdeenshire Tory group has been engulfed in chaos over the past week.

Last Friday, we revealed council chief Gillian Owen – who also represents Ellon – branded fellow Conservative councillors “f***ing b****ds” in leaked WhatsApp messages.

A source told the P&J they were “disgusted” by the remarks.

Earlier this week we reported that Huntly Tory councillor Robbie Withey had left the party group in protest against nursery closures.

Mark Findlater and Laurie Carnie defected to Reform. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Mr Findlater and Ms Carnie previously described how Conservative infighting helped sway them to join Reform.

And last year, Banchory councillor Ann Ross quit the party over claims of “bullying”.

Four Aberdeenshire councillors in total are now Reform members.

Banff councillor John Cox – kicked out of the SNP in 2017 – joined the party in January.

But he continues to sit as an independent on the council.

Mr Crawley’s defection comes one day after a shock poll indicated Reform could become the second biggest party in Holyrood next year.

Reform leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA.

The survey indicated Mr Farage’s party could supplant Labour and the Tories.

Reform also had huge success in last week’s English local elections, gaining more than 600 councillors.

The P&J understands Reform will continue to target disaffected Tories in Scotland’s north-east.

A party spokesperson said: “We’re delighted John Crawley has joined us.

“We welcome anyone who shares our vision for integrity, accountability, and meaningful change to join us.”

A Scottish Tory spokesperson said: “Every poll shows that Reform will only help the SNP.

“As we saw in last year’s General Election, they handed several seats to the SNP which would have otherwise gone to a pro-UK party.

“Reform are likely to stand pro-independence candidates in the 2026 election and Nigel Farage has even said he’s not worried about the SNP getting another five years in power.”

