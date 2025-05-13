Aberdeenshire leader Gillian Owen says sorry again in fresh text insult row

Aberdeenshire council leader Gillian Owen is embroiled in a fresh row as she was forced to say sorry to a councillor from a rival party for a “horrible” insult.

The local authority boss – who quit as Tory group chief on Monday – wrote a grovelling letter of apology, seen by the Press and Journal, for offensive remarks made in a WhatsApp group.

It comes after the P&J revealed she had branded her Tory colleagues “f***ing b*****ds” in sweary texts.

Ms Owen said the councillor had every right to be “upset, angry and disgusted” by her latest insult.

“I want to sincerely apologise for the callous and insensitive post that I shared on our group WhatsApp chat,” her apology reads.

“The content does not match my values or respect for you as a colleague.

“I had a complete lapse in judgement, and I do deeply regret this, and I am so very sorry.

“The inappropriate post has acted as a wake-up call, as I am not usually that inconsiderate.

“You have every right to be upset, angry and disgusted, and I only hope you can find it in you to forgive such a grave error of judgment.

“Your reference to me being leader, is well made and quite honestly, I am mortified that I repeated such a horrible comment in the chat.”

The Press and Journal has chosen not to publish the disparaging insult sent by Ms Owen.

Private emails show she subsequently made efforts to stop Tory colleagues from discussing the row with the media.

She claimed the matter had been “concluded” due to her apology letter.

‘Habitual behaviour’

A source said: “This seems to be habitual behaviour.

“Instead of wasting time discussing other political parties, she should be focusing on issues that the council are facing.

“This type of behaviour has been endemic within the Conservative group, which is why so many have left.”

Screenshots seen by the P&J also show the group’s new deputy leader Tracey Smith, said she hoped to “contain my laughter” at their next meeting following the insult.

Ms Smith declined to comment on the row when contacted by the P&J.

She said she was focused on the “day job”.

We earlier reported that Ms Owen had also apologised for using “unprofessional language” after her rant directed at Tory colleagues.

A source claimed this had “upset” members of the Aberdeenshire Conservative group.

Ms Owen quit as group leader on Monday morning – days after denying she had already resigned.

She remains in post as council leader until June 26, when it’s expected she will be replaced.

Banff and District Councillor Stewart Adams has been picked to head the local Tory group.

He will hope to take over as council leader if he can maintain the support of the Lib Dems and independents.

The Aberdeenshire Tory group has been thrown into disarray in the past year.

Last year, ex-Conservative councillors Mark Findlater and Laurie Carnie defected to Reform.

Just days ago John Crawley – a councillor in the same ward as Ms Owen – also jumped ship to Nigel Farage’s insurgent party.

Last year Ann Ross left the group to sit as an independent over claims of “bullying”.

And recently Robbie Withey quit the party’s council group to protest against nursery closures.