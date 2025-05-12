Aberdeenshire Tory boss Gillian Owen quits as group leader days after denying resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Aberdeenshire Tory boss Gillian Owen quits as group leader days after denying resignation

The Ellon councillor has been under pressure since she branded her own Tory colleagues “f***ing b*****ds”.

By Justin Bowie
Gillian Owen's days as Aberdeenshire Council leader could be numbered.
Gillian Owen apologised for a 'horrible' insult to a rival councillor. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire council boss Gillian Owen has quit as local Tory leader days after denying she was headed for the exit door.

The under-siege council leader has been under pressure since we reported she called her own Conservative colleagues “f***ing b*****ds” in text messages earlier this month.

A source told the P&J they were “disgusted” by the remarks which undermined Ms Owen’s hopes of remaining in the top job.

It’s understood Ms Owen will formally remain in post as council leader until a local authority meeting on June 26.

What changed over the weekend?

The Ellon councillor told The Press and Journal on Friday she had not stood down despite sources giving a detailed account of her effective resignation.

Today, the party confirmed she wrote to the local branch last week to say she would not be staying on as group leader.

She told the P&J on Friday: “I haven’t resigned. My role has not changed.

“There’s a Scottish Conservative and Unionist group meeting on Monday.

“It would be speculating to say anything more.”

Stewart Adams takes over

Banff and District Councillor Stewart Adams now replaces her in the group leader job with Councillor Tracey Smith as deputy.

The Tories currently control Aberdeenshire with the support of the Lib Dems and local independent councillors.

New Aberdeenshire Tory leader Stewart Adams.

Reform defections

The Aberdeenshire Tory group has been engulfed in chaos over the past year.

Three ex-Conservative councillors – Mark Findlater, Laurie Carnie, and John Crawley – have all moved over to Nigel Farage’s Reform.

Last week, we reported Huntly Councillor Robbie Withey quit the local Tory group in protest against nursery closures.

And in February last year Banchory councillor Ann Ross left the party over allegations of “bullying”.

A Scottish Tory spokesman said: “We thank Gillian for her dedication and hard work during her time as Aberdeenshire Conservative group leader.

“Under Stewart’s leadership, we will continue to focus on the priorities that matter to the people of Aberdeenshire.”

