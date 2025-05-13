GB Energy spent over £10,000 on new logo after being mocked for ‘copying’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GB Energy spent over £10,000 on new logo after being mocked for ‘copying’

The original logo included a cartoon lightbulb and appeared to be an inverted version of one used by a New York-based firm.

GB Energy rebranded after it was revealed it was using a similar logo to a US-based advertising agency. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

GB Energy shelled out more than £10,000 on its new logo after a previous version was mocked for copying one used by a US advertising firm.

Aberdeen SNP MSP Kevin Stewart says it is “ridiculous” the cash was spent after officials failed to check the original version.

A Freedom of Information request revealed the UK Government spent £10,710 (plus VAT) on legal and copyright fees surrounding the new GB energy logo.

The redesign was unveiled last year after it was revealed the original logo – which included a cartoon lightbulb – appeared to be an inverted version of one used by a New York-based firm.

SNP MSP Kevin Stewart.

The SNP says the incident is the latest in a “long line of embarrassments” for Labour’s flagship energy policy.

GB energy reportedly still has no “formal employees”, and is headquartered in an office already occupied by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The boss of the government-owned energy first previously suggested it could take 20 years to fulfil Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s pre-election pledge of 1,000 jobs in the company.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “Labour talked a good game on GB energy, but with no jobs, no office, and now over 10-grand wasted on a logo – this is yet another example of careless spending and a lack of seriousness when it comes to delivering real energy reform.

The new and old logos.

GB Energy ‘nothing more than a shopfront’

“Tragically, what this really shows is that GB energy is nothing more than a shopfront for the UK Government, with no substance behind it.”

A spokesman for the UK Government’s department for energy security and net zero said it was “false” to say the fees were a result of the first logo.

He added: “Great British Energy’s logo was designed by our in-house communications team and the only external costs were for legal advice and to trademark the brand – an essential legal process for every new organisation.

“Backed by £8.3 billion over this parliament, Great British Energy has already committed £350 million to help unlock major clean energy projects that will revitalise the UK’s industrial heartlands with new jobs, alongside securing Britain’s energy supply.”

Conversation