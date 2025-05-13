Assisted dying: How MSPs across north-east, Highlands and islands voted as landmark law passes first hurdle

Legalised assisted dying passed its crucial first stage in an emotionally charged 70-56 vote in the Scottish Parliament tonight.

The decision shortly after 7pm means Scotland is one step closer to giving terminally ill adults the right to request medical help to end their life.

Speakers debating Orkney MSP Liam McArthur’s proposals heard deep concerns about the long-term impact of such a significant change in society.

Campaigners outside Holyrood, many of them disabled, rallied against the plans which some fear will lead to a “slippery slope”.

Calling for support, Mr McArthur said: “I know how much this Bill matters to those dying Scots and their families who are desperate to see the law changed, to allow more choice, compassion and dignity at the end of life.”

The vote – which was not along party political lines – is not the final word. The Assisted Dying Bill has only been backed in principle and must now go through full committee scrutiny before another full vote in parliament.

How your MSPs voted

Here’s how MSPs across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and in the Highlands and Islands cast their votes on Tuesday night:

For – 14 MSPs

Karen Adam (Banffshire and Buchan Coast) (SNP)

Ariane Burgess (Highlands and Islands) (Green)

Alexander Burnett (Aberdeenshire West) (Con)

Maggie Chapman (North East Scotland) (Green)

Jackie Dunbar (Aberdeen Donside) (SNP)

Liam Kerr (North East Scotland) (Con)

Richard Lochhead (Moray) (SNP)

Douglas Lumsden (North East Scotland) (Con)

Gillian Martin (Aberdeenshire East) (SNP)

Liam McArthur (Orkney Islands) (LD)

Jenni Minto (Argyll and Bute) (SNP)

Audrey Nicoll (Aberdeen South and North Kincardine) (SNP)

Kevin Stewart (Aberdeen Central) (SNP)

Maree Todd (Caithness, Sutherland and Ross) (SNP)

Against – 12 MSPs

Alasdair Allan (Na h-Eileanan an Iar) (SNP)

Tim Eagle (Highlands and Islands) (Con)

Fergus Ewing (Inverness and Nairn) (SNP)

Kate Forbes (Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch) (SNP)

Maurice Golden (North East Scotland) (Con)

Rhoda Grant (Highlands and Islands) (Lab)

Jamie Halcro Johnston (Highlands and Islands) (Con)

Michael Marra (North East Scotland) (Lab)

Edward Mountain (Highlands and Islands) (Con)

Emma Roddick (Highlands and Islands) (SNP)

Douglas Ross (Highlands and Islands) (Con)

Beatrice Wishart (Shetland Islands) (LD)