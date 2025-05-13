Assisted dying: How MSPs across north-east, Highlands and islands voted as landmark law passes first hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Assisted dying: How MSPs across north-east, Highlands and islands voted as landmark law passes first hurdle

Here's a full breakdown of local politicians' votes as plans to legalise assisted dying in Scotland move one step closer.

By Andy Philip & Alasdair Clark
Orkney MSP Liam McArthur is steering the proposals through the Scottish Parliament.
Legalised assisted dying passed its crucial first stage in an emotionally charged 70-56 vote in the Scottish Parliament tonight.

The decision shortly after 7pm means Scotland is one step closer to giving terminally ill adults the right to request medical help to end their life.

Speakers debating Orkney MSP Liam McArthur’s proposals heard deep concerns about the long-term impact of such a significant change in society.

Campaigners outside Holyrood, many of them disabled, rallied against the plans which some fear will lead to a “slippery slope”.

Calling for support, Mr McArthur said: “I know how much this Bill matters to those dying Scots and their families who are desperate to see the law changed, to allow more choice, compassion and dignity at the end of life.”

The vote – which was not along party political lines – is not the final word. The Assisted Dying Bill has only been backed in principle and must now go through full committee scrutiny before another full vote in parliament.

How your MSPs voted

Here’s how MSPs across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and in the Highlands and Islands cast their votes on Tuesday night:

For – 14 MSPs

Karen Adam (Banffshire and Buchan Coast) (SNP)
Ariane Burgess (Highlands and Islands) (Green)
Alexander Burnett (Aberdeenshire West) (Con)
Maggie Chapman (North East Scotland) (Green)
Jackie Dunbar (Aberdeen Donside) (SNP)
Liam Kerr (North East Scotland) (Con)
Richard Lochhead (Moray) (SNP)
Douglas Lumsden (North East Scotland) (Con)
Gillian Martin (Aberdeenshire East) (SNP)
Liam McArthur (Orkney Islands) (LD)
Jenni Minto (Argyll and Bute) (SNP)
Audrey Nicoll (Aberdeen South and North Kincardine) (SNP)
Kevin Stewart (Aberdeen Central) (SNP)
Maree Todd (Caithness, Sutherland and Ross) (SNP)

Against – 12 MSPs

Alasdair Allan (Na h-Eileanan an Iar) (SNP)
Tim Eagle (Highlands and Islands) (Con)
Fergus Ewing (Inverness and Nairn) (SNP)
Kate Forbes (Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch) (SNP)
Maurice Golden (North East Scotland) (Con)
Rhoda Grant (Highlands and Islands) (Lab)
Jamie Halcro Johnston (Highlands and Islands) (Con)
Michael Marra (North East Scotland) (Lab)
Edward Mountain (Highlands and Islands) (Con)
Emma Roddick (Highlands and Islands) (SNP)
Douglas Ross (Highlands and Islands) (Con)
Beatrice Wishart (Shetland Islands) (LD)

