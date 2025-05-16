Exclusive: Joint plea to government reveals north-east ambition ‘stifled’ by missing £30 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Joint plea to government reveals north-east ambition ‘stifled’ by missing £30 million

“What might we have done, how many lives could we have changed, with an additional £30m over the past decade? How many futures can we transform in the years ahead if we are funded appropriately?”

Locator of North East Scotland College, Gallowgate Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

The future health of the north-east economy is being put at risk by a lack of funding from politicians in Edinburgh, according to a wake-up call warning from leading figures.

The direct plea – in a joint letter to the SNP Government – comes as training providers and employers grapple with a looming crisis for the future workforce unless opportunities are unlocked in new industries.

Among the signatories is Neil Cowie, principal of the Nescol college – with bases in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Fraserburgh – which is having to turn potential students away due to a lack of available places.

The college calculates it has been underfunded by around £30m over a decade.

‘How many lives could we have changed?’

The letter, seen by the P&J, states: “What might we have done, how many lives could we have changed, with an additional £30m over the past decade?

“How many futures can we transform in the years ahead if we are funded appropriately?”

It adds: “Those aspirations are being stifled by a funding system that is significantly disadvantaging the people and employers of the north-east.”

Nescol Principal and Chief Executive Neil Cowie. Image: Supplied.

The appeal says thousands more people in the region could have the opportunity to pursue careers in sectors including the energy transition.

Other industries that could benefit from increased college funding include life sciences, digital, hospitality, and health and social care.

More than a third (35%) of all school leavers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire chose Nescol as their next destination, underlining its importance to the region.

That rises to up to 60% of school leavers in the region’s priority neighbourhoods, those which fall within the most deprived.

What does the college’s 2025-26 budget show?

We revealed last month that Nescol’s indicative budget settlement for 2025-26 shows a rise of just over 3%. 

But college chiefs say the changes “completely ignored” a funding problem which has existed since Aberdeen College merged with Banff and Buchan College in 2013.

The previously separate Fraserburgh-based college used to get a “rurality premium” to run more courses in areas with lower numbers.

But funding changes which took place the year the colleges merged means it now loses out on around £3m a year.

Leading figures say Aberdeen’s opportunities will be held back without adequate college funding. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The letter was signed by representatives from Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of  Commerce, youth employment group Developing the Young Workforce North East, energy safety and skills body Opito and charities CFine and Aberdeen Foyer.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Funding Council said the recent changes aim to address the sector’s concerns.

She added: “Nescol will see further benefits from the changes to the model as they are fully implemented over the next few years.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are aware of the vital role that Nescol has in providing education opportunities across that region and will consider the points raised in the letter to the minister and respond in due course.”

Conversation