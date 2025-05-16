Exclusive: Joint plea to government reveals north-east ambition ‘stifled’ by missing £30 million

The future health of the north-east economy is being put at risk by a lack of funding from politicians in Edinburgh, according to a wake-up call warning from leading figures.

The direct plea – in a joint letter to the SNP Government – comes as training providers and employers grapple with a looming crisis for the future workforce unless opportunities are unlocked in new industries.

Among the signatories is Neil Cowie, principal of the Nescol college – with bases in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Fraserburgh – which is having to turn potential students away due to a lack of available places.

The college calculates it has been underfunded by around £30m over a decade.

‘How many lives could we have changed?’

The letter, seen by the P&J, states: “What might we have done, how many lives could we have changed, with an additional £30m over the past decade?

“How many futures can we transform in the years ahead if we are funded appropriately?”

It adds: “Those aspirations are being stifled by a funding system that is significantly disadvantaging the people and employers of the north-east.”

The appeal says thousands more people in the region could have the opportunity to pursue careers in sectors including the energy transition.

Other industries that could benefit from increased college funding include life sciences, digital, hospitality, and health and social care.

More than a third (35%) of all school leavers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire chose Nescol as their next destination, underlining its importance to the region.

That rises to up to 60% of school leavers in the region’s priority neighbourhoods, those which fall within the most deprived.

What does the college’s 2025-26 budget show?

We revealed last month that Nescol’s indicative budget settlement for 2025-26 shows a rise of just over 3%.

But college chiefs say the changes “completely ignored” a funding problem which has existed since Aberdeen College merged with Banff and Buchan College in 2013.

The previously separate Fraserburgh-based college used to get a “rurality premium” to run more courses in areas with lower numbers.

But funding changes which took place the year the colleges merged means it now loses out on around £3m a year.

The letter was signed by representatives from Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, youth employment group Developing the Young Workforce North East, energy safety and skills body Opito and charities CFine and Aberdeen Foyer.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Funding Council said the recent changes aim to address the sector’s concerns.

She added: “Nescol will see further benefits from the changes to the model as they are fully implemented over the next few years.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are aware of the vital role that Nescol has in providing education opportunities across that region and will consider the points raised in the letter to the minister and respond in due course.”