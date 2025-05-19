Ex-Aberdeenshire Tory vows to back Reform at Holyrood election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Aberdeenshire Tory vows to back Reform at Holyrood election

Three Conservative councillors have already jumped ship to Nigel Farage's political party which hopes to make gains in the north-east next May.

Councillor Robbie Withey recently quit the Tory group. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Andy Philip

An Aberdeenshire councillor who quit the Tories in a row over local nursery closures says he will back Nigel Farage’s Reform party at the next Holyrood election.

Robbie Withey’s pledge for May 2026 is the latest warning sign for the Conservatives where three other former Tories have already defected to the rival party.

“I will certainly be supporting them at next year’s Scottish elections and will almost certainly be looking to join the party,” he told the Press and Journal.

He wants to discuss priority policies on reforming the council and its services before making a final decision.

Mr Withey now sits as an independent councillor in Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford.

It’s has been a difficult period for the Conservatives locally, including Gillian Owen quitting as group leader last week.

Gillian Owen, left, is no longer Tory leader and Mark Findlater, right, has joined Reform. Image: Heather Fowlie.

Timeline of Tory turmoil

Former leader and Troup councillor Mark Findlater left in cryptic circumstances last October before announcing he was joining Reform.

He was joined by ex-Tory Mearns councillor Laurie Carnie who had already been sitting as an independent member.

Earlier this month the P&J revealed Mr Withey had left the group after decisions to mothball nurseries at Glass, Huntly, Crossroads and Ballogie.

On May 6 we revealed Ellon councillor John Crawley was also joining Reform after feeling “let down by so many broken promises”.

Meanwhile, Ms Owen was embroiled in damaging in-fighting over text messages she sent branding fellow Tories “f***king b****ds”.

She quit the post last week, days after telling the P&J nothing had changed.

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay says Reform is not the answer. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The P&J then revealed she had apologised for a second insult in an offensive message about a rival councillor.

Beyond the Conservative group, former SNP councillor John Cox joined Reform in January but continues to represent Banff as an independent member.

‘Reform not the answer’

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay said he does not understand the appeal of Nigel Farage.

Speaking after Reform made big gains in English council elections this month, Mr Findlay said: “What I understand is why people, voters in Scotland and across the United Kingdom, feel disillusioned, they feel disconnected and left behind with politics.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said today: “Under Russell Findlay’s leadership we are proudly standing up for the values of mainstream Scotland.

“We will rebuild trust among voters disillusioned by the cosy left-wing consensus at Holyrood, who just want some common sense for a change.”

