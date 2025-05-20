Aberdeen energy workers at risk of losing jobs demand end of windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen energy workers at risk of losing jobs demand end of windfall tax

Staff at Harbour Energy are among more than 2,500 people calling for immediate action from the UK Government.

By Adele Merson
Kerry Smyth of Harbour Energy has previously said workers feel abandoned by government. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 people – including dozens of energy workers who face losing their jobs at Harbour Energy – are demanding an end to the windfall tax in oil and gas profits.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer they highlight the “devastating blow” of the firm’s announcement that it intends to cut 250 jobs in Aberdeen.

The oil and gas producer, which is the largest in the UK, blamed the decision on the damage caused by the UK Government’s Energy Profits Levy.

More than 70 signatories work at Harbour Energy, alongside a number of unemployed North Sea workers whose jobs have already been cut.

Around 300 business leaders have signed the letter, including businessman Martin Gilbert and energy industry veteran Sir Ian Wood.

It warns of the potential for “deindustrialisation and mass unemployment”.

The letter points to a further 300 job losses in the supply chain over recent weeks, contributing towards 10,000 job losses overall since the tax was introduced by the Conservatives in 2022.

It was raised and extended to 2030 by Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves last year.

‘We urge you to act now before it’s too late’

It states: “In short, we are at grave risk of losing the world-class company and
skills base that will be required to deliver offshore wind, green hydrogen and carbon capture projects at pace at such time they are available commercially at scale.”

The letter claims incoherent government policy will end oil and gas early and make the UK rely on imports.

Energy tycoon Sir Ian Wood has also put his name to the letter. Image: Supplied.

“The situation is absurd, and we urge you to act now before it’s too late,” it adds.

The letter received support from Aberdeen Cyrenians and Cash for Kids charities – organisations supporting vulnerable people and tackling poverty in the north-east.

In her budget last year, Ms Reeves, announced the tax on profits would increase from 35% to 38% and extended it by a year to March 2030.

This brings the headline rate of tax paid by operators to 78%.

The UK Government described Harbour Energy’s decision as a “commercial” one and vowed to support workers and communities.

A spokesman said: “The government has reformed the Energy Profits Levy to support investment and give industry certainty and stability.”

Conversation