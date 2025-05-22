Fourth Aberdeenshire Tory defects to Reform as mass exodus continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Fourth Aberdeenshire Tory defects to Reform as mass exodus continues

East Garioch councillor Dominic Lonchay has jumped ship to Nigel Farage’s party.

Dominic Lonchay is Reform's newest Aberdeenshire councillor. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

An East Garioch councillor has become the fourth former Tory in Aberdeenshire to defect to the Reform Party, the Press and Journal can reveal.

Dominic Lonchay is joining Nigel Farage’s political party in what is becoming a crisis for the ruling Conservative group on the council.

“The reasons for this decision are many, and I have particularly recently been unable to influence the running of the Council for the benefit of my constituents”, he said.

“I have therefore decided to join Reform, and I look forward to working with colleagues in the unaligned group of councillors.”

It comes just two weeks after we revealed Ellon councillor John Crawley had switched allegiance to Reform.

Former local authority chief Mark Findlater and Mearns councillor Laurie Carnie both jumped ship to Mr Farage’s party last year.

Earlier this month we revealed Huntly councillor Robbie Withey had left the Tory group in protest at nursery closures.

Four defections and more supporters

He has not joined Reform but has vowed to back Mr Farage’s party at the next Holyrood election in May 2026.

Ex-SNP councillor John Cox has also joined the party but sits as an independent in Aberdeenshire.

Meanwhile, council leader Gillian Owen was replaced as the Aberdeen Conservative leader after she branded her own colleagues “f***ing b*****ds” in text messages.

Mr Lonchay served as a Conservative in East Garioch for eight years after he was voted in at the 2017 council election.

His defection will represent yet another headache for Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay who is struggling to stave off Reform’s growing threat.

One shock poll suggested Reform could be the second biggest party in the Scottish Parliament.

Reform leader Nigel Farage. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

And another this week suggested Reform could win Westminster seats at the next UK election – including Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

A Reform spokesperson said: “There are now twelve Reform Councillors in Scotland, with more expected in the coming months.

“This reflects the growing feeling of anger with the legacy parties amongst Scottish people.”

The Scottish Tories said Mr Lonchay left the party after he failed vetting to stand as a candidate at the next Holyrood election.

A party spokesperson said: “Every poll shows that Reform will only help the SNP.

“As we saw in last year’s general election, they handed several seats to the SNP which would have otherwise gone to a pro-UK party.”

