Fourth Aberdeenshire Tory defects to Reform as mass exodus continues

An East Garioch councillor has become the fourth former Tory in Aberdeenshire to defect to the Reform Party, the Press and Journal can reveal.

Dominic Lonchay is joining Nigel Farage’s political party in what is becoming a crisis for the ruling Conservative group on the council.

“The reasons for this decision are many, and I have particularly recently been unable to influence the running of the Council for the benefit of my constituents”, he said.

“I have therefore decided to join Reform, and I look forward to working with colleagues in the unaligned group of councillors.”

It comes just two weeks after we revealed Ellon councillor John Crawley had switched allegiance to Reform.

Former local authority chief Mark Findlater and Mearns councillor Laurie Carnie both jumped ship to Mr Farage’s party last year.

Earlier this month we revealed Huntly councillor Robbie Withey had left the Tory group in protest at nursery closures.

Four defections and more supporters

He has not joined Reform but has vowed to back Mr Farage’s party at the next Holyrood election in May 2026.

Ex-SNP councillor John Cox has also joined the party but sits as an independent in Aberdeenshire.

Meanwhile, council leader Gillian Owen was replaced as the Aberdeen Conservative leader after she branded her own colleagues “f***ing b*****ds” in text messages.

Mr Lonchay served as a Conservative in East Garioch for eight years after he was voted in at the 2017 council election.

His defection will represent yet another headache for Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay who is struggling to stave off Reform’s growing threat.

One shock poll suggested Reform could be the second biggest party in the Scottish Parliament.

And another this week suggested Reform could win Westminster seats at the next UK election – including Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

A Reform spokesperson said: “There are now twelve Reform Councillors in Scotland, with more expected in the coming months.

“This reflects the growing feeling of anger with the legacy parties amongst Scottish people.”

The Scottish Tories said Mr Lonchay left the party after he failed vetting to stand as a candidate at the next Holyrood election.

A party spokesperson said: “Every poll shows that Reform will only help the SNP.

“As we saw in last year’s general election, they handed several seats to the SNP which would have otherwise gone to a pro-UK party.”