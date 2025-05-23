Donald Trump backs Aberdeen for another century of oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Donald Trump backs Aberdeen for another century of oil

Mr Trump says "large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken" as he promoted the White House’s trade agreement with Britain.

By Justin Bowie
Donald Trump previously tried to stop wind turbines being built within site of his Aberdeenshire golf course.
Donald Trump claims Aberdeen can be the UK’s oil hub for the next 100 years – in another swipe at offshore windfarms.

The US president, who has long battled against turbines visible from his Aberdeenshire golf course, urged Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government to support “modernised drilling” in the North Sea.

Mr Trump said “large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken” as he promoted the White House’s trade agreement with Britain.

“Our negotiated deal with the United Kingdom is working out well for all,” he said.

‘Unsightly windmills’

“I strongly recommend to them, however, that in order to get their energy costs down, they stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivise modernized drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken.

He added on his own social media site: “A century of drilling left, with Aberdeen as the hub.

“The old fashioned tax system disincentivises drilling, rather than the opposite.

“UK’s energy costs would go way down, and fast!”

Sir Keir Starmer meeting with US President Donald Trump. Image: PA.

The UK Government’s attitude to the fossil fuels sector has been criticised by industry leaders.

On Tuesday, the P&J reported that the prime minister was facing renewed demands to end the windfall tax applied to oil and gas profits.

Aberdeen firm Harbour Energy firm announced plans to cut 250 jobs earlier this month.

Oil and gas workers have also been opening up on their uncertainty over the future.

Many fear a “cliff edge” as more jobs are lost – and blame a lack of planning in the Scottish and UK governments.

President Trump – a climate change sceptic – has long voiced supporter forthe oil and gas industry.

Before starting his second term in the White House he warned the UK’s retreat from North Sea drilling was a “big mistake”.

He urged the government to “open up the North Sea”.

Tessa Khan, executive director of pro-renewables charity Uplift, said: “Donald Trump clearly knows nothing about the North Sea other than the view from his golf course.”

