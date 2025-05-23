Donald Trump backs Aberdeen for another century of oil

Donald Trump claims Aberdeen can be the UK’s oil hub for the next 100 years – in another swipe at offshore windfarms.

The US president, who has long battled against turbines visible from his Aberdeenshire golf course, urged Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government to support “modernised drilling” in the North Sea.

Mr Trump said “large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken” as he promoted the White House’s trade agreement with Britain.

“Our negotiated deal with the United Kingdom is working out well for all,” he said.

‘Unsightly windmills’

“I strongly recommend to them, however, that in order to get their energy costs down, they stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivise modernized drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken.

He added on his own social media site: “A century of drilling left, with Aberdeen as the hub.

“The old fashioned tax system disincentivises drilling, rather than the opposite.

“UK’s energy costs would go way down, and fast!”

The UK Government’s attitude to the fossil fuels sector has been criticised by industry leaders.

On Tuesday, the P&J reported that the prime minister was facing renewed demands to end the windfall tax applied to oil and gas profits.

Aberdeen firm Harbour Energy firm announced plans to cut 250 jobs earlier this month.

Oil and gas workers have also been opening up on their uncertainty over the future.

Many fear a “cliff edge” as more jobs are lost – and blame a lack of planning in the Scottish and UK governments.

President Trump – a climate change sceptic – has long voiced supporter forthe oil and gas industry.

Before starting his second term in the White House he warned the UK’s retreat from North Sea drilling was a “big mistake”.

He urged the government to “open up the North Sea”.

Tessa Khan, executive director of pro-renewables charity Uplift, said: “Donald Trump clearly knows nothing about the North Sea other than the view from his golf course.”