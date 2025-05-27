Gamrie grandmother has stayed in village her whole life – sheltered housing closures could force her to leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gamrie grandmother has stayed in village her whole life – sheltered housing closures could force her to leave

Margaret Murray, 85, sold her family home to move into Gamrie Court Bay just three months before it was earmarked for closure.

Gamrie grandmother Margaret Murray with her daughter Alison and grandson Shaun.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Gamrie grandmother Margaret Murray says her life has been turned upside down with stress while she waits in limbo to find out if her sheltered home will be closed by Aberdeenshire Council.

The 85-year-old has lived in the tight-knit coastal community her whole life.

But just three months after selling her family home, the local authority put her new Gamrie Bay Court address at risk of closure.

“The uncertainty is very stressful and we just want to know what is really going on,” she told The Press and Journal.

“The lack of clear communication from the council is really upsetting.

“We keep hearing different things and no one is giving us proper updates.”

Gamrie Bay Court is one of 17 locations across the region which could be closed by the local authority to save cash.

After a backlash, the council ruled out shutting six “very sheltered housing” schemes and care homes across the region.

But Margaret is among hundreds of sheltered housing residents who remain in limbo.

‘Really upsetting’

Margaret and her late husband bought their old family home around 1960.

It had a stunning view overlooking the North Sea.

Her loved ones struggled to imagine she would ever leave.

Margaret in Gamrie in the 1950s.

But she felt right at home when she moved from Garden Crescent to Gamrie Bay Court – saying the scenery was even better.

“I thought I would try and get somewhere smaller to live,” she said.

“I’ve settled, I’ve loved it.”

It helps that she’s known many of her fellow residents since childhood and her daughter lives across the road.

But all that could be upended if Gamrie Bay Court closes.

Margaret says she was told three alternative homes will be offered to those in the complex – otherwise they will be on their own.

The P&J understands Portsoy and Turiff have been floated as possible options for residents who are willing to move.

Gamrie Bay Court residents protesting the threat of closure.

On May 17, angry residents held a protest at the Gamrie complex to protest the proposals.

The council has also offered a “personalised assistance package” to those affected, including a £2,570 grant.

But Shaun Donaldson, Margaret’s grandson, says all that is of little help.

“I’m not interested in accepting that,” he says.

“The point of her moving in was for the community and security.

“She’s never lived anywhere else. She knows nothing else.

“While Portsoy or Turiff don’t seem that far away, it’s far away for her.”

Aberdeenshire Council set out to claw back £20 million when plans to close care homes and “very sheltered housing” were first unveiled.

The local authority warned its sheltered housing service faces a loss of £135 million in the next 30 years without drastic changes.

But that’s of little consolation to Margaret and her family.

‘It’s unfair’

If these financial pressures were already apparent, they want to know why she wasn’t warned before upending her life.

“She’s 85, it’s unfair of the council to put its financial problems onto her,” grandson Shuan said.

“There was nothing to stop then informing us about what we were signing when she signed a tenancy.

“It’s ridiculous they think this is an appropriate way to treat people.”

‘Unsettling time’

Aberdeenshire Council says a the future of sheltered housing complexes is being reviewed.

It will be considered by the local authority’s communities committee on July 4.

Ally MacLeod, the council’s head of housing, said: “We do appreciate that this is an unsettling time for tenants whose schemes are under review.

“Our focus is to provide a modern, affordable service for our tenants over the coming decades and we cannot achieve that without changing our approach.

“Some of our accommodation is unfortunately not best suited for modernisation, and in some areas we have seen demand for places fall over the past few years.”

Conversation