Gamrie grandmother has stayed in village her whole life – sheltered housing closures could force her to leave

Gamrie grandmother Margaret Murray says her life has been turned upside down with stress while she waits in limbo to find out if her sheltered home will be closed by Aberdeenshire Council.

The 85-year-old has lived in the tight-knit coastal community her whole life.

But just three months after selling her family home, the local authority put her new Gamrie Bay Court address at risk of closure.

“The uncertainty is very stressful and we just want to know what is really going on,” she told The Press and Journal.

“The lack of clear communication from the council is really upsetting.

“We keep hearing different things and no one is giving us proper updates.”

Gamrie Bay Court is one of 17 locations across the region which could be closed by the local authority to save cash.

After a backlash, the council ruled out shutting six “very sheltered housing” schemes and care homes across the region.

But Margaret is among hundreds of sheltered housing residents who remain in limbo.

‘Really upsetting’

Margaret and her late husband bought their old family home around 1960.

It had a stunning view overlooking the North Sea.

Her loved ones struggled to imagine she would ever leave.

But she felt right at home when she moved from Garden Crescent to Gamrie Bay Court – saying the scenery was even better.

“I thought I would try and get somewhere smaller to live,” she said.

“I’ve settled, I’ve loved it.”

It helps that she’s known many of her fellow residents since childhood and her daughter lives across the road.

But all that could be upended if Gamrie Bay Court closes.

Margaret says she was told three alternative homes will be offered to those in the complex – otherwise they will be on their own.

The P&J understands Portsoy and Turiff have been floated as possible options for residents who are willing to move.

On May 17, angry residents held a protest at the Gamrie complex to protest the proposals.

The council has also offered a “personalised assistance package” to those affected, including a £2,570 grant.

But Shaun Donaldson, Margaret’s grandson, says all that is of little help.

“I’m not interested in accepting that,” he says.

“The point of her moving in was for the community and security.

“She’s never lived anywhere else. She knows nothing else.

“While Portsoy or Turiff don’t seem that far away, it’s far away for her.”

Aberdeenshire Council set out to claw back £20 million when plans to close care homes and “very sheltered housing” were first unveiled.

The local authority warned its sheltered housing service faces a loss of £135 million in the next 30 years without drastic changes.

But that’s of little consolation to Margaret and her family.

‘It’s unfair’

If these financial pressures were already apparent, they want to know why she wasn’t warned before upending her life.

“She’s 85, it’s unfair of the council to put its financial problems onto her,” grandson Shuan said.

“There was nothing to stop then informing us about what we were signing when she signed a tenancy.

“It’s ridiculous they think this is an appropriate way to treat people.”

‘Unsettling time’

Aberdeenshire Council says a the future of sheltered housing complexes is being reviewed.

It will be considered by the local authority’s communities committee on July 4.

Ally MacLeod, the council’s head of housing, said: “We do appreciate that this is an unsettling time for tenants whose schemes are under review.

“Our focus is to provide a modern, affordable service for our tenants over the coming decades and we cannot achieve that without changing our approach.

“Some of our accommodation is unfortunately not best suited for modernisation, and in some areas we have seen demand for places fall over the past few years.”