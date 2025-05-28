VIDEO: Furious Douglas Ross and Fergus Ewing slam SNP over Highland gull menace

Highland MSPs Douglas Ross and Fergus Ewing today demanded the SNP “get a grip” on swooping seagull attacks on constituents.

The pair warned of the dangers facing residents across the north who are “at the end of their tether” in fiery exchanges at Holyrood on Wednesday.

They say people are being attacked and business harmed by a failure to control the gull population in some of the communities they represent.

Mr Ewing, MSP for Inverness and Nairn, said “serious injury or fatality could arise from massive gulls swopping down on elderly and infants”.

He told MSPs a 74-year-old man in Nairn was recently injured by a seagull, as he urged the government to “get a grip and respond” to locals.

Businesses in Inverness say stricter licences for culling the birds has sparked a growing crisis in the Highland capital.

In Scotland a specific licence must be applied for to destroy the nests or eggs of gulls, relocate chicks or, as a last resort, carry out lethal control.

Until last year they say NatureScot – a Scottish Government quango – granted most requests to remove eggs before chicks were born.

But they stopped handing out so many licences due to fears over a “serious decline” in numbers.

Locals at ‘end of their tether’

Mr Ross, MSP for Highlands and Islands, accused NatureScot of “ignoring” the views of local people and businesses over the granting of licences.

He said people submitting applications are “at the end of their tether”.

“These birds are causing significant worry”, he added.

“They are physically damaging individuals and they are putting people off going into certain businesses because of their behaviour.”

SNP minister Jim Fairlie told MSPs he “absolutely accepts” there are areas where gulls are causing a problem.

But he said: “NatureScot can only issue the licences on the basis of public health and safety issues and not nuisance.”

Mr Fairlie said a seagull “summit” will be held later this year to discuss how the birds can be controlled without damaging the population.

But Mr Ross said the event will “achieve nothing” without an urgent shift in attitudes.

NatureScot has developed area-based licences for Inverness, Nairn and Elgin to tackle health and safety concerns and take account of gull conservation needs.

These will cover town and city centre properties with a particular focus on schools, care homes and NHS facilities.

A spokeswoman said: “The first of these licences have now been issued, and we will be working very closely with the Highland Council as well as local NHS boards and BIDs, over the coming months to ensure these licences are effective.

She added: “The evidence is clear that gull populations are facing significant and serious declines.

“NatureScot has a duty to balance the conservation and protection of species with public interests such as safeguarding people from health and safety risks.”