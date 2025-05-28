VIDEO: Furious Douglas Ross and Fergus Ewing slam SNP over Highland gull menace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Furious Douglas Ross and Fergus Ewing slam SNP over Highland gull menace

It was warned "serious injury or fatality could arise" if dangerous gull attacks are not dealt with.

By Adele Merson

Highland MSPs Douglas Ross and Fergus Ewing today demanded the SNP “get a grip” on swooping seagull attacks on constituents.

The pair warned of the dangers facing residents across the north who are “at the end of their tether” in fiery exchanges at Holyrood on Wednesday.

They say people are being attacked and business harmed by a failure to control the gull population in some of the communities they represent.

Mr Ewing, MSP for Inverness and Nairn, said “serious injury or fatality could arise from massive gulls swopping down on elderly and infants”.

He told MSPs a 74-year-old man in Nairn was recently injured by a seagull, as he urged the government to “get a grip and respond” to locals.

Businesses in Inverness say stricter licences for culling the birds has sparked a growing crisis in the Highland capital. 

Fergus Ewing and Douglas Ross both raised the gulls problem at Holyrood. Image: PA.

In Scotland a specific licence must be applied for to destroy the nests or eggs of gulls, relocate chicks or, as a last resort, carry out lethal control.

Until last year they say NatureScot – a Scottish Government quango – granted most requests to remove eggs before chicks were born.

But they stopped handing out so many licences due to fears over a “serious decline” in numbers.

Locals at ‘end of their tether’

Mr Ross, MSP for Highlands and Islands, accused NatureScot of “ignoring” the views of local people and businesses over the granting of licences.

He said people submitting applications are “at the end of their tether”.

“These birds are causing significant worry”, he added.

“They are physically damaging individuals and they are putting people off going into certain businesses because of their behaviour.”

SNP minister Jim Fairlie told MSPs he “absolutely accepts” there are areas where gulls are causing a problem.

But he said: “NatureScot can only issue the licences on the basis of public health and safety issues and not nuisance.”

Seagull licences became became stricter last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Mr Fairlie said a seagull “summit” will be held later this year to discuss how the birds can be controlled without damaging the population.

But Mr Ross said the event will “achieve nothing” without an urgent shift in attitudes.

NatureScot has developed area-based licences for Inverness, Nairn and Elgin to tackle health and safety concerns and take account of gull conservation needs.

These will cover town and city centre properties with a particular focus on schools, care homes and NHS facilities.

A spokeswoman said: “The first of these licences have now been issued, and we will be working very closely with the Highland Council as well as local NHS boards and BIDs, over the coming months to ensure these licences are effective.

She added: “The evidence is clear that gull populations are facing significant and serious declines.

“NatureScot has a duty to balance the conservation and protection of species with public interests such as safeguarding people from health and safety risks.”

