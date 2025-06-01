Inside Aberdeenshire council chaos as Nigel Farage picks Tories apart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Inside Aberdeenshire council chaos as Nigel Farage picks Tories apart

The Reform leader is tempting a steady stream of north-east councillors over to his party - and he's coming to Aberdeen on Monday to ramp up local campaigning.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is gambling on getting a foothold at Holyrood in a by-election this week.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Aberdeenshire was a rare glimmer of hope for the Tories at the last local elections but that optimism is at risk of evaporating entirely while the Reform party surges.

Four councillors have defected, and others are backing Nigel Farage, while the administration wobbles.

And now the Reform leader himself is coming to the north-east for a campaigning visit as he hopes to tempt more politicians and voters, while exploiting anger over the future of oil and gas.

How did it get to this point in the troubled Aberdeenshire Council administration?

The Press and Journal has spoken to party insiders across the local political divides, who paint a picture of a team struggling with bitter feuds and defections.

“It’s an absolute shambles,” one council insider told the Press and Journal.

“The administration is about to implode.”

How did it get to this?

The simmering tensions really bubbled over in May when council leader Gillian Owen was forced to quit as local Tory group leader after she branded her own colleagues “f***ing b*****ds”.

Stewart Adams stepped in to replace her.

But sources say there’s no guarantee he’ll head the council when Ms Owen formally leaves her post.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen has apologised for lambasting her Conservative councillors in a sweary text. Image: DC Thomson
Gillian Owen quit as Aberdeenshire Tory leader. Image: DC Thomson.

That’s not expected to happen until the council meets on June 26.

In the 2022 council elections, the Tories returned 26 members in Aberdeenshire and retained control of the local authority.

They currently rule with support from the Liberal Democrats and an aligned group of seven independent councillors.

But that agreement looks precarious ahead of crunch negotiations after four Tory defections to Reform and further exits from the party locally.

Lib Dems tight-lipped

It’s understood the Lib Dems and independents want to revisit their current cooperation agreement.

If that doesn’t work, options are limited and could rely on a partnership with the SNP.

Aberdeenshire Lib Dem leader Anne Stirling has been touted as a possible council chief.

Councillor Anne Stirling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“She’s a formidable force,” said one council insider.

“She’s a very strong leader.”

Publicly, the Lib Dems are staying tight-lipped on anything formal.

Where does the SNP stand?

Gwyneth Petrie, who leads the SNP in Aberdeenshire, said her party is “open” to talks.

“There is no stability,” she told the P&J.

“A change would be welcome.

“It’s clear the Tories are a very unhappy and disjointed group.”

Reform defections cause turmoil

That unhappiness became apparent when two former Conservatives, Mark Findlater and Laurie Carnie, joined Reform last year.

They were the first councillors to defect to Nigel Farage’s party in Scotland.

Mark Findlater and Laurie Carnie defected to Reform. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

More recently they were joined by Ellon’s John Crawley and East Garioch councillor Dominic Lonchay.

Bitter feuds and lasting recriminations mean it’s unlikely Reform councillors will work with the Tories.

Mr Findlater, for example, led Aberdeenshire Council for the Tories until he was ousted in 2023.

Reform insiders go further.

They say they don’t care if the Conservative administration collapses – even if it lets the SNP in the back door.

“We’re between the devil and the deep blue sea at the moment,” a Reform source said.

“It really doesn’t matter.”

Aberdeenshire’s Reform contingent is instead looking to the 2027 local elections.

“We’ll be able to hold our own, and be a force,” the source told us.

Defectors ‘threw toys out of pram’

The Tories are no kinder to ex-Reform colleagues.

Sources claim their old friends achieved little as councillors prior to defection.

One said Mr Lonchay only joined Reform because he failed vetting to run for the Tories in next year’s Holyrood election.

Another source claimed Mr Lonchay “threw his toys out the pram”.

Despite the upheaval, the Conservative group just wants to appear like business as usual.

A Tory spokesperson said: “Under Stewart’s leadership, we will continue to focus on the priorities that matter to the people of Aberdeenshire.”

On Monday, Mr Farage will open a new front in that contest. He’s expected to be in the city in the morning before joining the campaign in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse Scottish Parliament by-election.

Conversation