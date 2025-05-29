Nigel Farage to visit Aberdeen on campaign trail on Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Farage to visit Aberdeen on campaign trail on Monday

The Reform leader will be in the north-east where he hopes to drum up support.

By Andy Philip
Reform leader Nigel Farage. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA.
Nigel Farage is making a flying visit to Aberdeen on Monday on a campaigning visit ahead of a crucial Holyrood byelection.

The Reform leader has long been expected to target the city, hoping to exploit concerns over the future of offshore jobs.

His party has already tempted four Aberdeenshire councillors to join – and he hopes to make gains in next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

Recent polls suggest the North East Holyrood region is primed to send Reform MSPs to parliament.

Mr Farage is expected to be joined by Reform MP Richard Tice on the visit.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage campaigning in April: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The visit kickstarts what will be an intense burst of political campaigning before the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election at Holyrood.

It has been a flashpoint between Reform, Labour, SNP and Tories.

Earlier, Mr Farage was accused by Prime Minister Keir Starmer of “introducing poison into our politics”.

It follows a campaigning advert claiming Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar would “prioritise” the Pakistani community.

The ad – which the SNP and Labour have demanded be removed by Meta – shows clips of Mr Sarwar calling for more representation of Scots with south Asian heritage, although he did not say he would prioritise any one group.

Reform leader Mr Farage played the online ad at a press conference in London on Tuesday, before claiming Mr Sarwar had “introduced sectarianism into Scottish politics”.

