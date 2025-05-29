Nigel Farage to visit Aberdeen on campaign trail on Monday

Nigel Farage is making a flying visit to Aberdeen on Monday on a campaigning visit ahead of a crucial Holyrood byelection.

The Reform leader has long been expected to target the city, hoping to exploit concerns over the future of offshore jobs.

His party has already tempted four Aberdeenshire councillors to join – and he hopes to make gains in next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

Recent polls suggest the North East Holyrood region is primed to send Reform MSPs to parliament.

Mr Farage is expected to be joined by Reform MP Richard Tice on the visit.

The visit kickstarts what will be an intense burst of political campaigning before the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election at Holyrood.

It has been a flashpoint between Reform, Labour, SNP and Tories.

Earlier, Mr Farage was accused by Prime Minister Keir Starmer of “introducing poison into our politics”.

It follows a campaigning advert claiming Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar would “prioritise” the Pakistani community.

The ad – which the SNP and Labour have demanded be removed by Meta – shows clips of Mr Sarwar calling for more representation of Scots with south Asian heritage, although he did not say he would prioritise any one group.

Reform leader Mr Farage played the online ad at a press conference in London on Tuesday, before claiming Mr Sarwar had “introduced sectarianism into Scottish politics”.