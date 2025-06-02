Stephen Flynn says Nigel Farage poses as much risk to Aberdeen energy jobs as Just Stop Oil activists

Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn says Nigel Farage poses as much danger to north east energy jobs as the Just Stop Oil activists who want the industry shut down.

Mr Flynn says the Reform UK leader’s plans put the future of the industry at risk due to his opposition to carbon capture work such as the Acorn Project.

An economic impact study suggested the project could add over £17 billion to UK GDP by 2050 as well as creating more than 10,800 jobs during construction.

Once complete, estimates suggest it could sustain nearly 5,000 long-term jobs.

But Nigel Farage previously said government funding for carbon capture projects was a “gamble” with “no evidence it would work”.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn says Mr Farage’s “ideological” objection would put Scotland’s energy future at risk.

Mr Farage is due to visit Aberdeen on Monday to drum up support for his party ahead of next year’s Scottish Parliament elections.

Polling suggests the party could perform well in the north east with the region predicted to elect several Reform MSPs.

Nigel Farage ‘just as dangerous’ as Just Stop Oil activists

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Flynn said: “He won’t like the comparison, but it’s the one he deserves – Nigel Farage is just as dangerous to Scotland’s long-term energy and economic future as the activists who would shut down the oil and gas industry tomorrow.

“Those who work in the energy sector understand that there is an obvious path to follow that protects the oil and gas jobs of today whilst at the same time developing the net zero jobs of tomorrow – and by doing so you can secure skills and investment for generations to come.

“Farage’s ideological plans put that future at risk – his refusal to back the Acorn Project would starve our city and region of thousands of jobs and billions of pounds in investment, and that’s before we even begin to contemplate the impact of scrapping the various floating offshore wind projects that lie just off our coastline.

Acorn project objection is ‘short-sighted’ – Stephen Flynn

“It’s the sort of short-sighted stupidity you would expect from the man who delivered Brexit and we shouldn’t let him do to Aberdeen what he has done to the UK economy.”

Reform UK is likely to seek to exploit concerns about the future of oil and gas jobs as it campaigns in Scotland.

The party has said it will offer new North Sea licences “from day one” if elected and scrap net zero policies.

Responding to Mr Flynn, a Reform spokesman said: “The SNP’s hostile environment to oil and gas has been holding Scotland back for decades.

“From standing idly by whilst the Grangemouth refinery closed, to opposing oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, the SNP have not only failed to realise the countless jobs that could be created in the sector, but also sacrificed hundreds of jobs on the altar of their net zero obsession.”