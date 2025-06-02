Aberdeen Tory councillor defects to Nigel Farage as Reform boss visits city

Nigel Farage welcomed a defecting Aberdeen Tory councillor to his ranks as protestors greeted his campaign visit to the Granite City.

Lower Deeside councillor Duncan Massey joined the Reform party boss on Monday morning – and explained his switch of allegiance was down to the future of oil and gas.

Speaking to the P&J, Mr Massey said mainstreams party have failed the industry.

“I think they can bring the change the industry need to revive itself,” he said.

“More broadly, I feel the UK is not really working. We’ve got a stagnant economy and stagnant wages.

“Our public services aren’t working very well.”

The oil and gas economist is the party’s 13th defection to date, including four in Aberdeenshire where the Tory group is in turmoil.

Mr Farage – who was speaking to media at the Silver Darling seafood restaurant on Monday – said his party would reverse “mad” net zero promises made by politicians in Edinburgh and London.

Aberdeen ‘deindustrialised’

He said the drive to meet the targets had caused large parts of Scotland – including Aberdeen – to become “deindustrialised”.

Mr Farage said: “The madness of this is almost completely and utterly beyond belief.”

The MP welcomed Mr Massey to Reform, praising both his experience as a local councillor and “real world experience” in the oil and gas sector.

Mr Farage was asked about comments from Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn, who said Reform’s policies would do as much harm to jobs in the energy sector as the demands from Just Stop Oil activists.

The SNP Westminster leader had criticised Reform’s opposition to the Acorn carbon capture programme.

Mr Farage said: “I’ve been hearing about carbon capture. I’ve been hearing about battery storage for wind farm energy. I’ve been hearing these arguments now since about 2000.

“I’ve been told these things will work. I have not, as yet seen any evidence that carbon capture will actually work.”

Protestors warn of Reform ‘cuts’

Around 20 protesters were outside the harbour venue to greet Mr Farage to Aberdeen with chants including “refugees are welcome here” and placards warning about “Reform cuts”.

Fiona Robertson, one of those protesting, said: “Reform pose a massive threat to disabled people.

“They are pretending to people across the Shire that they actually care about disabled people’s rights, when what they want to do is take it all away. They want to gut social security and privatise the NHS and social care.”

Asked about the councillor defection, a Scottish Tory spokesman said a vote for Reform would only help the SNP.

It is understood Mr Massey went for selection as a candidate in last year’s general election but failed vetting.

The spokesman added: “Only the Scottish Conservatives are holding this failing SNP government to account, standing up for the interests of the north east and for all those who just want to see some common sense for a change.”

Aberdeen council co-leader Christian Allard said: “People here in Aberdeen, and across Scotland, see through the divisive politics of Farage and Reform and should continue to back the SNP to deliver for the people of Scotland.”