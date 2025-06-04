Full list of defections to Reform UK in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen so far

Reform UK has been picking up a steady stream of defecting councillors across Scotland.

Five ex-Tories in the north-east now sit for Nigel Farage’s party, while a former SNP member has also signed up as a member.

Here’s a full list of all the councillors across the region who switched allegiance.

Mark Findlater

Troup councillor Mark Findlater led Aberdeenshire Council for the Tories after the 2022 local elections.

But Mr Findlater was ousted as council chief in 2023.

In October last year, he became one of Reform’s first two councillors in Scotland.

Mr Findlater cited the controversial deselection of former Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid before last year’s general election as one of his main reasons for switching.

At the time, former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross stepped in to replace Mr Duguid – who was in hospital – as the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East candidate at the last election.

Laurie Carnie

Mearns councillor Laurie Carnie made the jump to Reform alongside Mr Findlater in October 2024.

Ms Carnie said her journey away from the Tories began when she had a drink with Mr Farage during his GB News appearance in Aberdeen in 2023.

She told The Press and Journal she was frustrated with infighting at the top of the Conservative Party, which “filtered down” to local government.

John Cox

Banff councillor John Cox was previously an SNP councillor and was once tipped to lead the local authority.

In 2017 he split with the nationalists due to a series of disputes, including over his support for Brexit.

In January this year, Mr Cox revealed he had joined Reform UK.

He claimed the “economic decline” of his local ward was his main reason.

Mr Cox continues to sit as an independent on Aberdeenshire Council despite joining Reform as a member.

John Crawley

Ellon councillor John Crawley became the third Aberdeenshire Tory to join Reform in May.

The long-time Conservative claimed “the party has left him” and said he “feels let down by so many broken promises”.

Robbie Withey

Robbie Withey, who represents Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford, quit the Tories to fight nursery closures.

He later revealed his plans to back Mr Farage’s party at the next Scottish Parliament election.

Mr Withey continues to sit as an independent, but confirmed to the P&J he is a Reform UK member.

Dominic Lonchay

East Garioch councillor Dominic Lonchay switched his allegiance from Tory to Reform just two weeks after Mr Crawley.

“The reasons for this decision are many, and I have been unable to influence the running of the council for the benefit of my constituents,” he said.

But the Scottish Tories claimed Mr Lonchay only abandoned the party after he failed vetting to stand for the party in next year’s Holyrood election.

One source claimed Mr Lonchay “threw his toys out the pram”.

Duncan Massey

Nigel Farage’s visit to Aberdeen on June 2 coincided with the first defection to Reform in the city.

Duncan Massey, who represents Lower Deeside, revealed he had quit the Conservatives as he appeared alongside his new boss.

Aberdeen’s first Reform councillor, an oil and gas economist, said mainstream parties had failed the energy industry.

Mr Farage has vowed to reverse “mad” net zero promises if he takes power.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, warned his policies would do as much harm to the sector as the demands from Just Stop Oil activists.

The Conservatives claimed Mr Massey was another defector who wanted to stand for the party in Holyrood but failed vetting.

Reform UK claims more defections coming

The Tories will be hoping to stem the tide – but Reform insiders say there are more defections to come.

A Scottish Tory spokesperson said: “Every poll shows that Reform will only help the SNP.

“As we saw in last year’s general election, they handed several seats to the SNP which would have otherwise gone to a pro-UK party.”

It’s not just in the north-east where Mr Farage is making waves.

Reform UK has 13 Scottish councillors in total representing the party.

The most recent, as of June 3, is Labour Renfrewshire councillor Jamie McGuire who joined Reform UK on the same day Mr Massey defected in Aberdeen.

Labour has been contacted for comment.