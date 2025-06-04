A9 dualling project ‘must get’ slice of new dedicated cash boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 dualling project ‘must get’ slice of new dedicated cash boost

Kincraig campaigner Laura Hansler made the call at a public meeting called by the SNP transport chief on the same day the UK Government announced £15 billion for infrastructure.

By Justin Bowie
Campaigner Laura Hansler. with blonde hair and wearing a black necklace.
A9 campaigner Laura Hansler. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A vocal A9 dualling campaigner called on the SNP to “show where your loyalties are” by committing a fresh wave of cash from Westminster to pay for road upgrades.

Laura Hansler, who lives near the trunk road in Kincraig, made the call on the day the SNP transport chief appeared at a public meeting in Perth to take questions on progress.

At the same time, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced £15.6 billion of investment in transport infrastructure across parts of England.

Spending on road infrastructure south of the border generates money for the Scottish budget – but there are no rules saying it has to be spent the same way.

‘Not a wee local road’

Speaking to the P&J after the Perth meeting, Ms Hansler said money for the A9 should have been protected going back over years.

“I’ve always said you have to have this money ringfenced,” she said.

“This money should have been ringfenced in 2009 or 2011.

“We’re not talking about a wee local road. We’re talking about a massive investment.”

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop was at the event in Perth on Wednesday. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

The lack of a firm commitment to pass on any new money raised concerns it might be swallowed up in general budget spending across Scotland.

In a message to SNP ministers, she said: “Please secure that money, and please show us that is where your loyalties are.”

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop, speaking at the event in Perth held in McDiarmid Park, said the Scottish Government does not typically “ringfence” cash coming from Westminster.

Fiona Hyslop ‘clear’ on transport priorities

She also questioned whether the £15 billion would be new funding, or money diverted from existing projects.

Ms Hyslop said it is “quite clear” the Scottish Government has prioritised investment in transport.

“If funding elements are available to us, we’d want to see it invested in Scotland,” she told the P&J.

“We don’t know if this is additional funding, or if it’s coming from other projects that are failing to come to fruition.”

Cars travelling on A9 near Moy.
Work continues to dual parts of the A9. Image: Sandy McCook./DC Thomson.

While Ms Hyslop was speaking, Aberdeenshire Tory MP Andrew Bowie was raising the same demand at Westminster.

He asked Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill to protect the money “so the SNP must spend this money on improving roads in Scotland”.

Years of delays

The Scottish Government originally promised to complete upgrades between Inverness and Perth by 2025.

This has now been revised to a full decade later.

Work is being carried out to dual a six-mile stretch of the road between Tomatin and Moy.

“For a long time, we felt like an afterthought,” Ms Hansler said.

“We’re in the Highlands, we’re not a forgotten backwater.

“We have a bit of fire and tenacity about us.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is awaiting confirmation of the implications of this funding for our budget.”

 

