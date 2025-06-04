A9 dualling project ‘must get’ slice of new dedicated cash boost

A vocal A9 dualling campaigner called on the SNP to “show where your loyalties are” by committing a fresh wave of cash from Westminster to pay for road upgrades.

Laura Hansler, who lives near the trunk road in Kincraig, made the call on the day the SNP transport chief appeared at a public meeting in Perth to take questions on progress.

At the same time, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced £15.6 billion of investment in transport infrastructure across parts of England.

Spending on road infrastructure south of the border generates money for the Scottish budget – but there are no rules saying it has to be spent the same way.

‘Not a wee local road’

Speaking to the P&J after the Perth meeting, Ms Hansler said money for the A9 should have been protected going back over years.

“I’ve always said you have to have this money ringfenced,” she said.

“This money should have been ringfenced in 2009 or 2011.

“We’re not talking about a wee local road. We’re talking about a massive investment.”

The lack of a firm commitment to pass on any new money raised concerns it might be swallowed up in general budget spending across Scotland.

In a message to SNP ministers, she said: “Please secure that money, and please show us that is where your loyalties are.”

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop, speaking at the event in Perth held in McDiarmid Park, said the Scottish Government does not typically “ringfence” cash coming from Westminster.

Fiona Hyslop ‘clear’ on transport priorities

She also questioned whether the £15 billion would be new funding, or money diverted from existing projects.

Ms Hyslop said it is “quite clear” the Scottish Government has prioritised investment in transport.

“If funding elements are available to us, we’d want to see it invested in Scotland,” she told the P&J.

“We don’t know if this is additional funding, or if it’s coming from other projects that are failing to come to fruition.”

While Ms Hyslop was speaking, Aberdeenshire Tory MP Andrew Bowie was raising the same demand at Westminster.

He asked Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill to protect the money “so the SNP must spend this money on improving roads in Scotland”.

Years of delays

The Scottish Government originally promised to complete upgrades between Inverness and Perth by 2025.

This has now been revised to a full decade later.

Work is being carried out to dual a six-mile stretch of the road between Tomatin and Moy.

“For a long time, we felt like an afterthought,” Ms Hansler said.

“We’re in the Highlands, we’re not a forgotten backwater.

“We have a bit of fire and tenacity about us.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is awaiting confirmation of the implications of this funding for our budget.”