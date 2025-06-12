How Grampian is improving NHS dentist coverage across region

Grampian was once one of the worst areas to access an NHS dentist in Scotland as the region grappled with a dental crisis.

Twenty years ago, the P&J was reporting how more than 1,000 Inverurie residents were braving the cold and rain to register with their local NHS practice.

But now Aberdeen has some of the best NHS dental provision anywhere in Scotland, according to local health chiefs.

And they say NHS dental access is also improving in Aberdeenshire and Moray – areas which in recent years faced dental challenges.

In an interview with the P&J, Mike Brown, NHS Grampian’s director of dentistry, said it has been a “long process”.

This started in the late 2000s with the Scottish Dental Access Initiative which provides funding for NHS practices to open up in areas of high need.

There was “particularly good uptake” in Grampian which led to a “gradual upswing” over a long period up until the pandemic, Mr Brown added.

Progress stalled during this time but in the last couple of years the situation has continued to improve, with practices expanding and offering more NHS services.

Mr Brown said: “Grampian’s a nice place to live and work and people might be realising that.”

The latest figures show there are currently 47 dental practices across Grampian offering NHS services to patients.

Just under half – 23 practices – are in Aberdeen, while there are 18 in Aberdeenshire and six in Moray.

And there is further good news with a new NHS dentist opening in Elgin by the end of this year and another couple in the pipeline in Aberdeen.

Our recent P&J health survey found respondents had mainly positive reviews for the NHS dental care they received in Grampian and Highland.

A total of 58% of those who had accessed NHS dental care were satisfied with the service they received.

‘Rural areas do struggle a bit more’

So why is access better in Aberdeen than neighbouring Aberdeenshire and Moray?

Mr Brown said: “I think rurality is a big challenge for some of those areas.

“I think that’s common across the country.

“Rural areas do struggle a bit more. It’s not for everybody.”

But he added: “It’s probably fair to say that we do have pretty decent access across the board now.

“It’s maybe not at the same level as Aberdeen as it’s obviously not as concentrated.

“It seems to be a sustained picture, not just a flash in the pain.

“We’ve got dental practices contacting us to say ‘we want more patients, we’re happy to take more’.”

What about Moray dentist shortages?

Access to NHS dentists has been scarce in Moray in recent years with adult places almost impossible to come by due to a nationwide shortage.

There were even scenes reminiscent of the dental crisis of two decades ago, with hundreds of patients queuing to register for an NHS dentist in Forres last year.

However, Mr Brown said there has been a “big improvement” there, with six surgeries now accepting NHS patients, where two years ago, there were none.

Dental firm 8to8Dental helped improve provision by opening four practices offering NHS services across Moray.

They previously explained the key to their success has been their ability to retain staff.

As a training practice, it gets graduates from university for a year who then stay and work for the company.

There have also been recruitment and retention allowances provided in areas of high need such as Banff, Buchan, Fraserburgh and Moray.

Mr Brown also welcomed NHS dental reforms brought in at the end of 2023 by the Scottish Government.

The main aim was to sustain NHS dental services by offering higher fees to incentivise NHS treatment and improve access.

Mr Brown said: “It would be fair to say the fees had stagnated for a long time. The rate of inflation and the costs that practices had in providing care went up massively and the fees had very much stayed stagnant.”

With an improved picture, NHS Grampian’s director of dentistry wants to encourage people to register with an NHS dentist if they don’t have one.

Mr Brown said: “If you’re in Aberdeenshire, you might not have one on your doorstep but we’ve got a good spread from Stonehaven, even up to Banff and Fraserburgh now.

“And then we’ve got Moray improving as well.

“It’s a good picture and hopefully people will be able to get the access they wish.”

Want to sign up to an NHS dentist?

A dedicated dental website has a list of practices open for registration along with information about how to contact them, available here: Which Practices Are Registering Patients? | Dental Advice Grampian