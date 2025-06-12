How Grampian is improving NHS dentist coverage across region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Grampian is improving NHS dentist coverage across region

Aberdeen now has some of the best NHS dental provision anywhere in Scotland - how are health chiefs trying to improve services? Adele Merson
NHS Grampian's director of dentistry Mike Brown. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Grampian was once one of the worst areas to access an NHS dentist in Scotland as the region grappled with a dental crisis.

Twenty years ago, the P&J was reporting how more than 1,000 Inverurie residents were braving the cold and rain to register with their local NHS practice.

But now Aberdeen has some of the best NHS dental provision anywhere in Scotland, according to local health chiefs.

And they say NHS dental access is also improving in Aberdeenshire and Moray – areas which in recent years faced dental challenges.

In an interview with the P&J, Mike Brown, NHS Grampian’s director of dentistry, said it has been a “long process”.

This started in the late 2000s with the Scottish Dental Access Initiative which provides funding for NHS practices to open up in areas of high need.

There was “particularly good uptake” in Grampian which led to a “gradual upswing” over a long period up until the pandemic, Mr Brown added.

More than 1,000 dental patients, including children and pensioners, braved the cold and rain for hour  as they queued to register with a north-east dentist in Inverurie in May, 2005. Image: DC Thomson.

Progress stalled during this time but in the last couple of years the situation has continued to improve, with practices expanding and offering more NHS services.

Mr Brown said: “Grampian’s a nice place to live and work and people might be realising that.”

The latest figures show there are currently 47 dental practices across Grampian offering NHS services to patients.

Just under half – 23 practices – are in Aberdeen, while there are 18 in Aberdeenshire and six in Moray.

And there is further good news with a new NHS dentist opening in Elgin by the end of this year and another couple in the pipeline in Aberdeen.

Our recent P&J health survey found respondents had mainly positive reviews for the NHS dental care they received in Grampian and Highland.

A total of 58% of those who had accessed NHS dental care were satisfied with the service they received.

‘Rural areas do struggle a bit more’

So why is access better in Aberdeen than neighbouring Aberdeenshire and Moray?

Mr Brown said: “I think rurality is a big challenge for some of those areas.

“I think that’s common across the country.

“Rural areas do struggle a bit more. It’s not for everybody.”

But he added: “It’s probably fair to say that we do have pretty decent access across the board now.

“It’s maybe not at the same level as Aberdeen as it’s obviously not as concentrated.

“It seems to be a sustained picture, not just a flash in the pain.

“We’ve got dental practices contacting us to say ‘we want more patients, we’re happy to take more’.”

What about Moray dentist shortages?

Access to NHS dentists has been scarce in Moray in recent years with adult places almost impossible to come by due to a nationwide shortage.

There were even scenes reminiscent of the dental crisis of two decades ago, with hundreds of patients queuing to register for an NHS dentist in Forres last year.

Queues outside 8to8 Dental in Forres.
Patients queuing for NHS dentist in Forres. Image: Supplied.

However, Mr Brown said there has been a “big improvement” there, with six surgeries now accepting NHS patients, where two years ago, there were none.

Dental firm 8to8Dental helped improve provision by opening four practices offering NHS services across Moray.

They previously explained the key to their success has been their ability to retain staff.

As a training practice, it gets graduates from university for a year who then stay and work for the company.

There have also been recruitment and retention allowances provided in areas of high need such as Banff, Buchan, Fraserburgh and Moray.

Dr Hiranya Fadia and Dr Dorothy Fadia of 8to8 Dental, which has practices in Buckie, Keith and Forres. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mr Brown also welcomed NHS dental reforms brought in at the end of 2023 by the Scottish Government.

The main aim was to sustain NHS dental services by offering higher fees to incentivise NHS treatment and improve access.

Mr Brown said: “It would be fair to say the fees had stagnated for a long time. The rate of inflation and the costs that practices had in providing care went up massively and the fees had very much stayed stagnant.”

With an improved picture, NHS Grampian’s director of dentistry wants to encourage people to register with an NHS dentist if they don’t have one.

Mr Brown said: “If you’re in Aberdeenshire, you might not have one on your doorstep but we’ve got a good spread from Stonehaven, even up to Banff and Fraserburgh now.

“And then we’ve got Moray improving as well.

“It’s a good picture and hopefully people will be able to get the access they wish.”

Want to sign up to an NHS dentist?

A dedicated dental website has a list of practices open for registration along with information about how to contact them, available here: Which Practices Are Registering Patients? | Dental Advice Grampian 

Conversation