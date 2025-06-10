Aberdeenshire ‘carbon capture’ fund breakthrough expected in spending review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire ‘carbon capture’ fund breakthrough expected in spending review

Hopes are being raised Labour will finally outline funds on Wednesday for the job-creating scheme at St Fergus.

By Andy Philip
St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead. Image: Simon Price/PA Wire

Labour is expected to outline funds on Wednesday for a long-awaited carbon capture energy scheme in Aberdeenshire.

The likely breakthrough in the Chancellor’s spending review follows a series of let-downs for business groups and campaigners keen to get on with the scheme, known as Acorn.

Millions of pounds had previously been promised for similar projects in England – leading to a backlash in the north-east.

The Acorn project is seen as a crucial way to transport climate-harming levels of carbon dioxide, storing the gas under the sea in old offshore wells.

Jobs and investment

It is linked to plans for a gas-fired power station at Peterhead – as well as jobs and investment.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband was pushed in Westminster on Tuesday to commit to the money on the eve of the spending announcement.

He would not give advance details, but said: “We’re in favour of the Acorn project and we’ll be saying more about this in the coming weeks.”

Sir Ian Wood backs the scheme. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Energy Minister Sarah Jones also hinted there will be an update from the Chancellor.

She told MPs quizzing her on carbon capture money: “We have always been clear that we support the Acorn Project.

She called it an “important proposal”, adding: “The decision is a matter for a spending review but we are very close to having those decisions.”

Open letter

Business leaders in Aberdeen say failure to deliver will cause serious economic harm to the region.

Pressure has been building in recent weeks among senior figures keen to unlock billions of pounds of investment and create thousands of jobs.

An open letter calling for quick approval of Acorn was backed by local tycoons including Sir Ian Wood.

“The UK Government must act now to develop this transformational opportunity that will support industrial decarbonisation across the UK as well as much needed economic growth,” he said in March.

MP Seamus Logan says the government must deliver on carbon capture for his constituency.

Acorn estimates the full project will add £17.7 billion to UK GDP by 2050, create over 10,800 jobs during construction and sustain 4,700 long-term operational roles.

Environmental groups are sceptical of carbon capture. Friends of the Earth say it props up the fossil fuel industry, takes focus of renewable energy and only hides carbon emissions, rather than actually cutting them.

Aberdeenshire North and Moray East MP Seamus Logan said: “As the local MP for the Acorn project, I cautiously welcome this long-overdue commitment that funding and full details will finally be announced for Scottish carbon capture at the spending review tomorrow, after years of campaigning by the SNP and the Scottish energy sector.

“England has been allocated £22billion for carbon capture, so I would expect investment in Scotland to be at a commensurate level.”

Conversation