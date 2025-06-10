Aberdeenshire ‘carbon capture’ fund breakthrough expected in spending review

Labour is expected to outline funds on Wednesday for a long-awaited carbon capture energy scheme in Aberdeenshire.

The likely breakthrough in the Chancellor’s spending review follows a series of let-downs for business groups and campaigners keen to get on with the scheme, known as Acorn.

Millions of pounds had previously been promised for similar projects in England – leading to a backlash in the north-east.

The Acorn project is seen as a crucial way to transport climate-harming levels of carbon dioxide, storing the gas under the sea in old offshore wells.

Jobs and investment

It is linked to plans for a gas-fired power station at Peterhead – as well as jobs and investment.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband was pushed in Westminster on Tuesday to commit to the money on the eve of the spending announcement.

He would not give advance details, but said: “We’re in favour of the Acorn project and we’ll be saying more about this in the coming weeks.”

Energy Minister Sarah Jones also hinted there will be an update from the Chancellor.

She told MPs quizzing her on carbon capture money: “We have always been clear that we support the Acorn Project.

She called it an “important proposal”, adding: “The decision is a matter for a spending review but we are very close to having those decisions.”

Open letter

Business leaders in Aberdeen say failure to deliver will cause serious economic harm to the region.

Pressure has been building in recent weeks among senior figures keen to unlock billions of pounds of investment and create thousands of jobs.

An open letter calling for quick approval of Acorn was backed by local tycoons including Sir Ian Wood.

“The UK Government must act now to develop this transformational opportunity that will support industrial decarbonisation across the UK as well as much needed economic growth,” he said in March.

Acorn estimates the full project will add £17.7 billion to UK GDP by 2050, create over 10,800 jobs during construction and sustain 4,700 long-term operational roles.

Environmental groups are sceptical of carbon capture. Friends of the Earth say it props up the fossil fuel industry, takes focus of renewable energy and only hides carbon emissions, rather than actually cutting them.

Aberdeenshire North and Moray East MP Seamus Logan said: “As the local MP for the Acorn project, I cautiously welcome this long-overdue commitment that funding and full details will finally be announced for Scottish carbon capture at the spending review tomorrow, after years of campaigning by the SNP and the Scottish energy sector.

“England has been allocated £22billion for carbon capture, so I would expect investment in Scotland to be at a commensurate level.”