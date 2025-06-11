Tories propose emergency law to speed up A9 dualling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories propose emergency law to speed up A9 dualling

The Conservatives want to bring in the private sector and quicken environmental assessments so upgrades can be completed sooner.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Private investment and quicker environmental reviews can help fast-track A9 dualling between Inverness and Perth by up to four years, according to a Tory blueprint backed by an SNP veteran.

Russell Findlay’s party is plotting an emergency law to ensure upgrades to widen the busy route are finished in the next Scottish Parliament’s lifetime – up to May 2031.

“Enough’s enough,” he said, speaking exclusively on The Stooshie, the weekly political podcast from the P&J.

“People who use that road realise that the time for excuses is long gone.”

The idea has already won the backing of Fergus Ewing, the MSP for Inverness and Nairn and vocal critic of SNP progress on the promised upgrade.

“I welcome this proposal,” Mr Ewing told the Press and Journal.

“The SNP government has plainly broken pledges, and lost trust.”

The Conservatives want a portion of the Scottish Government’s transport budget to be ringfenced for the dualling scheme to ensure work does not stall.

Mr Findlay believes the private sector should be brought in to attract more funding for the road.

This would involve using “infrastructure investment partnerships” with individual businesses, aiming to reduce costs when finding contractors for sections of the project.

“I think that would do a lot to focus the minds of hard-headed investors to get the job done,” he said.

The Tories also say environmental impact assessments carried out on each section of the A9 should be “expedited”.

The dualling of the A9 is a decade behind the original completion date. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We have to respect the impact on the environment of any infrastructure project, but these can take over a year,” Mr Findlay told The Stooshie.

The SNP originally promised to complete A9 dualling by this year, but admitted in 2023 that was no longer.

A new timetable to finish the project a full decade from now is in place.

Kincraig A9 dualling campaigner Laura Hansler. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Laura Hansler, an A9 campaigner from Kincraig, backed the Tory proposals in principle.

“The suggestions are fantastic,” she said.

But she warned “further clarity” is needed over how exactly the emergency law would prevent further delays.

The Scottish Greens are opposed.

“Environmental impact assessments are an important legal requirement,” said Mark Ruskell, a party MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We are fully committed to dualling the A9 and have prioritised funding for this programme within our annual budgets.

“We are also actively considering whether there is any way that we can fast-track work, including opportunities for undertaking “advance works” ahead of main construction contracts.”

Tory leader Mr Findlay spoke to The Stooshie ahead of his party’s conference in Edinburgh this weekend.

On the latest episode he also told us:

You can listen to Mr Findlay's full interview here.

Conversation