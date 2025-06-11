Tories propose emergency law to speed up A9 dualling

Private investment and quicker environmental reviews can help fast-track A9 dualling between Inverness and Perth by up to four years, according to a Tory blueprint backed by an SNP veteran.

Russell Findlay’s party is plotting an emergency law to ensure upgrades to widen the busy route are finished in the next Scottish Parliament’s lifetime – up to May 2031.

“Enough’s enough,” he said, speaking exclusively on The Stooshie, the weekly political podcast from the P&J.

“People who use that road realise that the time for excuses is long gone.”

The idea has already won the backing of Fergus Ewing, the MSP for Inverness and Nairn and vocal critic of SNP progress on the promised upgrade.

“I welcome this proposal,” Mr Ewing told the Press and Journal.

“The SNP government has plainly broken pledges, and lost trust.”

The Conservatives want a portion of the Scottish Government’s transport budget to be ringfenced for the dualling scheme to ensure work does not stall.

Mr Findlay believes the private sector should be brought in to attract more funding for the road.

This would involve using “infrastructure investment partnerships” with individual businesses, aiming to reduce costs when finding contractors for sections of the project.

“I think that would do a lot to focus the minds of hard-headed investors to get the job done,” he said.

The Tories also say environmental impact assessments carried out on each section of the A9 should be “expedited”.

“We have to respect the impact on the environment of any infrastructure project, but these can take over a year,” Mr Findlay told The Stooshie.

The SNP originally promised to complete A9 dualling by this year, but admitted in 2023 that was no longer.

A new timetable to finish the project a full decade from now is in place.

Laura Hansler, an A9 campaigner from Kincraig, backed the Tory proposals in principle.

“The suggestions are fantastic,” she said.

But she warned “further clarity” is needed over how exactly the emergency law would prevent further delays.

The Scottish Greens are opposed.

“Environmental impact assessments are an important legal requirement,” said Mark Ruskell, a party MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We are fully committed to dualling the A9 and have prioritised funding for this programme within our annual budgets.

“We are also actively considering whether there is any way that we can fast-track work, including opportunities for undertaking “advance works” ahead of main construction contracts.”

Tory leader Mr Findlay spoke to The Stooshie ahead of his party’s conference in Edinburgh this weekend.

You can listen to Mr Findlay's full interview here.