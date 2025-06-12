Exclusive: Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay blasts ‘opportunistic’ north-east Reform defectors

Russell Findlay said he “despairs” at defections in the north-east to Nigel Farage’s Reform party and warned councillors who have jumped ship will eventually regret their decision.

The Scottish Conservative leader spoke exclusively to The Stooshie, The Press and Journal’s weekly politics podcast, about the growing threat from Nigel Farage’s party.

Five Aberdeenshire councillors and another in Aberdeen have all made the switch to Reform in a Tory exodus across the region.

But Mr Findlay said many of those who had defected were doing so due to opportunism.

“I despair when I see people defecting,” he told us.

“Some of them you know personally and you know their politics – you’re left to conclude they’re doing so because it’s complete opportunism.”

He added: “A lot of our members are very angry at those who defect.

“Those who defect are only in the post they’re in because of the fact they were wearing a Tory blue rosette.”

Tory sources claim some councillors who switched allegiance only did so after failing vetting to stand for the next Holyrood election.

We asked Mr Findlay for his thoughts about the calibre of those who had defected in the north-east.

“I’d be concerned to generalise, I’m not saying any of these people are bad people,” he said.

“I do know some failed their parliamentary assessment process.

“Their ambitions to become MSPs with our party were thwarted, and Reform looked like another vehicle to realise their ambitions.

“I just feel disappointed. I suspect what we’ll see is some regret.”

Dominic Lonchay, an East Garioch councillor who defected last month, faced accusations he “threw his toys out the pram” after not being allowed to stand.

He disputed this, saying the rejection was the “last drop”.

Mr Lonchay said: “They turned around and said, ‘you’re not good enough for us.’

“Well, okay, fine, if I’m not good enough for you, I’ll be good enough for somebody else.”

Former Aberdeenshire Tory leader Mark Findlater and Mearns councillor Laurie Mearns were the first in Scotland to make the jump last year.

They were later joined by Ellon councillor John Crawley.

Huntly councillor Robbie Withey sits as an independent after leaving the Tories, but is now a Reform member.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen councillor Duncan Massey announced his defection last Monday when Nigel Farage visited the city.

‘Reform are being cynical’

Does Mr Findlay worry more could follow?

“I don’t worry about it,” he told us.

“Frankly I don’t know, I can’t look inside the minds of these people.

“Reform are being so cynical about this.

“We’ll just have to watch this space.”

Thomas Kerr, a former Glasgow Tory councillor who joined Reform, said: “All this attack shows is how desperate the Scottish Conservatives now are.

“Reform UK is delighted to be living rent-free in Russell Findlay’s head.”

You can listen to Mr Findlay’s full interview on The Stooshie here.