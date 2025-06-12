Exclusive: Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay blasts ‘opportunistic’ north-east Reform defectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Exclusive: Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay blasts ‘opportunistic’ north-east Reform defectors

The party chief gives his frank view after six Tory defections across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to Nigel Farage’s “cynical” party.

By Justin Bowie
Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay hit out at Reform. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Russell Findlay said he “despairs” at defections in the north-east to Nigel Farage’s Reform party and warned councillors who have jumped ship will eventually regret their decision.

The Scottish Conservative leader spoke exclusively to The Stooshie, The Press and Journal’s weekly politics podcast, about the growing threat from Nigel Farage’s party.

Five Aberdeenshire councillors and another in Aberdeen have all made the switch to Reform in a Tory exodus across the region.

But Mr Findlay said many of those who had defected were doing so due to opportunism.

“I despair when I see people defecting,” he told us.

“Some of them you know personally and you know their politics – you’re left to conclude they’re doing so because it’s complete opportunism.”

He added: “A lot of our members are very angry at those who defect.

“Those who defect are only in the post they’re in because of the fact they were wearing a Tory blue rosette.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage stands behind a lectern as he speaks in Aberdeen.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Tory sources claim some councillors who switched allegiance only did so after failing vetting to stand for the next Holyrood election.

We asked Mr Findlay for his thoughts about the calibre of those who had defected in the north-east.

“I’d be concerned to generalise, I’m not saying any of these people are bad people,” he said.

“I do know some failed their parliamentary assessment process.

“Their ambitions to become MSPs with our party were thwarted, and Reform looked like another vehicle to realise their ambitions.

“I just feel disappointed. I suspect what we’ll see is some regret.”

Dominic Lonchay defected to Reform. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Dominic Lonchay, an East Garioch councillor who defected last month, faced accusations he “threw his toys out the pram” after not being allowed to stand.

He disputed this, saying the rejection was the “last drop”.

Mr Lonchay said: “They turned around and said, ‘you’re not good enough for us.’

“Well, okay, fine, if I’m not good enough for you, I’ll be good enough for somebody else.”

Former Aberdeenshire Tory leader Mark Findlater and Mearns councillor Laurie Mearns were the first in Scotland to make the jump last year.

They were later joined by Ellon councillor John Crawley.

Huntly councillor Robbie Withey sits as an independent after leaving the Tories, but is now a Reform member.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen councillor Duncan Massey announced his defection last Monday when Nigel Farage visited the city.

‘Reform are being cynical’

Does Mr Findlay worry more could follow?

“I don’t worry about it,” he told us.

“Frankly I don’t know, I can’t look inside the minds of these people.

“Reform are being so cynical about this.

“We’ll just have to watch this space.”

Thomas Kerr, a former Glasgow Tory councillor who joined Reform, said: “All this attack shows is how desperate the Scottish Conservatives now are.

“Reform UK is delighted to be living rent-free in Russell Findlay’s head.”

You can listen to Mr Findlay’s full interview on The Stooshie here.

Conversation