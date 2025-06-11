Aberdeen Raac campaigner says new SNP housing chief must prioritise Torry crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Raac campaigner says new SNP housing chief must prioritise Torry crisis

The call comes on the day John Swinney beefed up the housing brief and put it at the “heart” of his top team in a reshuffle.

By Andy Philip
Mairi McAllan is a former transport and energy minister in the Scottish Government. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Campaigners seeking justice for Raac residents in Torry say a newly appointed housing chief in John Swinney’s SNP Government has to “put their money where their mouth is”.

The demand follows the departure on Wednesday of housing minister Paul McLennan, who had visited residents caught up in the Raac crisis last month.

He “requested to leave government” and has been replaced by Mairi McAllan, seen as a rising star in the SNP.

The first minister announced the move as part of a beefed-up role which puts a national housing emergency at the heart of his government.

Torry Raac campaign supporter Raymond Davidson said Mr McLennan had not made much of a difference.

A group of Torry Raac residents met the last housing minister, Paul McLennan, in May. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“He came, he saw, he did nothing,” Mr Davidson said.

“If the new minister is seriously going to be making housing a priority she should pick up the phone and get a fix with Aberdeen City Council as soon as possible.

“We hear a lot from governments of all persuasion but they need to put their money where their mouth is.”

‘Stop passing the buck’

On Monday, the P&J reported how frustrated Raac residents want governments at all levels to stop passing the buck.

They say Aberdeen City Council can solve the problem by listening to them.

And they want governments to take responsibility instead of Holyrood and Westminster squabbling over who is responsible for the costs.

Announcing the reshuffle, Mr Swinney said: “Mairi McAllan has been tasked with tackling the housing emergency, including ensuring we have energy efficient homes to help bring down bills and tackle the climate emergency.

“These are two of the biggest challenges facing people across the country and I want them to know they have a government firmly on their side and focused on delivering real change.”

The wider government reshuffle puts Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin at the top of the energy brief after she acted in that position during Ms McAllan’s maternity leave.

Conversation