Aberdeen Raac campaigner says new SNP housing chief must prioritise Torry crisis

Campaigners seeking justice for Raac residents in Torry say a newly appointed housing chief in John Swinney’s SNP Government has to “put their money where their mouth is”.

The demand follows the departure on Wednesday of housing minister Paul McLennan, who had visited residents caught up in the Raac crisis last month.

He “requested to leave government” and has been replaced by Mairi McAllan, seen as a rising star in the SNP.

The first minister announced the move as part of a beefed-up role which puts a national housing emergency at the heart of his government.

Torry Raac campaign supporter Raymond Davidson said Mr McLennan had not made much of a difference.

“He came, he saw, he did nothing,” Mr Davidson said.

“If the new minister is seriously going to be making housing a priority she should pick up the phone and get a fix with Aberdeen City Council as soon as possible.

“We hear a lot from governments of all persuasion but they need to put their money where their mouth is.”

‘Stop passing the buck’

On Monday, the P&J reported how frustrated Raac residents want governments at all levels to stop passing the buck.

They say Aberdeen City Council can solve the problem by listening to them.

And they want governments to take responsibility instead of Holyrood and Westminster squabbling over who is responsible for the costs.

Announcing the reshuffle, Mr Swinney said: “Mairi McAllan has been tasked with tackling the housing emergency, including ensuring we have energy efficient homes to help bring down bills and tackle the climate emergency.

“These are two of the biggest challenges facing people across the country and I want them to know they have a government firmly on their side and focused on delivering real change.”

The wider government reshuffle puts Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin at the top of the energy brief after she acted in that position during Ms McAllan’s maternity leave.

To help support Raac homeowners and tenants, sign the petition today