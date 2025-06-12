Ed Miliband makes ‘thousands of jobs’ promise in visit to St Fergus gas terminal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ed Miliband makes ‘thousands of jobs’ promise in visit to St Fergus gas terminal

The energy secretary told the P&J the local Peterhead economy will see real benefit as he outlined new details in a £200 million funding pledge for the Acorn carbon capture project near Peterhead.

By Isaac Buchan
Ed Miliband visited the St Fergus Gas Terminal to mark the announcement. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire
Ed Miliband pledged £200 million for a long-awaited Peterhead energy project – and promised thousands of jobs will lead to real economic benefit locally.

The Labour energy minister toured the St Fergus Gas Terminal on Thursday to mark the new financial support for the so-called Acorn project, saying the government is “putting its money where its mouth is”.

Talking to The Press and Journal during his visit, he beamed: “I’m very confident about this.

“The Chancellor chose to give her backing to Acorn at a time where there is pressure on the public finances, lots of difficult choices to make, she chose to say ‘I’m backing acorn’.

“I think this is a really, really important day for Acorn and for Scotland’s energy future.”

Years of delay

The Acorn project just outside of the Blue Toon has been in the pipeline for years.

But Mr Miliband says he wants to “turn a page on the dither and delay of the past”.

Ed Miliband talks to workers at St Fergus Gas Terminal after announcing £200 million of funding to the Peterhead carbon capture project. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire
When will it be built…and what is it?

The project is seen as a crucial way to transport climate-harming levels of carbon dioxide, storing the gas under the sea in old offshore wells.

Green groups aren’t convinced by the model which they say will just prolong the use of fossil fuels.

Despite Thursday’s big announcement, it does still seems a long way away from seeing shovels in the ground at St Fergus.

The £200 million pledge is now hoped to attract further investment from the private sector to get the project off the ground. Details of that are still to follow.

It is expected work will be underway on the new facilities in the north-east by 2030 – subject to that extra funding.

The new site would be built at the PX operated part of St Fergus Gas Terminal. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire
How many jobs will carbon capture bring to Peterhead?

The Acorn project is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs during construction – with 4,700 long-term roles across the country.

There isn’t an exact figure on how many roles a new carbon capture site outside of Peterhead would create, but Mr Miliband is confident that the north-east economy will thrive as a result.

Ed Miliband said the Peterhead Carbon Capture project will create thousands of jobs in the north-east. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire

Asked if the jobs will stay in the north-east, the energy secretary stated:  “Absolutely. This is about thousands of jobs and what is so exciting about talking to the companies just now is there is huge opportunities to decarbonise the UK.”

Rounding off his whistle-stop jaunt around the gas site, Mr Miliband was also hopeful that the Blue Toon can soon become a global force when it comes to this new technology.

The Energy Secretary hopes The Blue Toon can become the global hub for carbon capture. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire

He added: “There is also huge opportunities for this to be the place where Europe transports its Co2.

“That means huge, extra job opportunities here. I think there is unlimited potential.

“We know the north-east can be the global centre, the European centre for carbon capture storage, and Acorn is going to make it happen.”

‘We’re putting our money where our mouth is’

During his tour around the St Fergus gas terminal, the energy secretary was clear in his backing for the new north-east initiative.

Ed Miliband . Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire
Mr Miliband told The Press and Journal: “People have talked about the Acorn project for a very, very long time, but no government has ever put its money where its mouth is to say ‘we are actually going to back it’.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the project on a “reserve” list back in 2021, sparking a backlash when English projects were starting to get off the ground.

The breakthrough for the much-awaited project came during Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ spending review on Wednesday – which follows a series of let-downs for business groups and campaigners keen to get on with the scheme.

