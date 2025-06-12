Ed Miliband makes ‘thousands of jobs’ promise in visit to St Fergus gas terminal

Ed Miliband pledged £200 million for a long-awaited Peterhead energy project – and promised thousands of jobs will lead to real economic benefit locally.

The Labour energy minister toured the St Fergus Gas Terminal on Thursday to mark the new financial support for the so-called Acorn project, saying the government is “putting its money where its mouth is”.

Talking to The Press and Journal during his visit, he beamed: “I’m very confident about this.

“The Chancellor chose to give her backing to Acorn at a time where there is pressure on the public finances, lots of difficult choices to make, she chose to say ‘I’m backing acorn’.

“I think this is a really, really important day for Acorn and for Scotland’s energy future.”

Years of delay

The Acorn project just outside of the Blue Toon has been in the pipeline for years.

But Mr Miliband says he wants to “turn a page on the dither and delay of the past”.

When will it be built…and what is it?

The project is seen as a crucial way to transport climate-harming levels of carbon dioxide, storing the gas under the sea in old offshore wells.

Green groups aren’t convinced by the model which they say will just prolong the use of fossil fuels.

Despite Thursday’s big announcement, it does still seems a long way away from seeing shovels in the ground at St Fergus.

The £200 million pledge is now hoped to attract further investment from the private sector to get the project off the ground. Details of that are still to follow.

It is expected work will be underway on the new facilities in the north-east by 2030 – subject to that extra funding.

How many jobs will carbon capture bring to Peterhead?

The Acorn project is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs during construction – with 4,700 long-term roles across the country.

There isn’t an exact figure on how many roles a new carbon capture site outside of Peterhead would create, but Mr Miliband is confident that the north-east economy will thrive as a result.

Asked if the jobs will stay in the north-east, the energy secretary stated: “Absolutely. This is about thousands of jobs and what is so exciting about talking to the companies just now is there is huge opportunities to decarbonise the UK.”

Rounding off his whistle-stop jaunt around the gas site, Mr Miliband was also hopeful that the Blue Toon can soon become a global force when it comes to this new technology.

He added: “There is also huge opportunities for this to be the place where Europe transports its Co2.

“That means huge, extra job opportunities here. I think there is unlimited potential.

“We know the north-east can be the global centre, the European centre for carbon capture storage, and Acorn is going to make it happen.”

‘We’re putting our money where our mouth is’

During his tour around the St Fergus gas terminal, the energy secretary was clear in his backing for the new north-east initiative.

Mr Miliband told The Press and Journal: “People have talked about the Acorn project for a very, very long time, but no government has ever put its money where its mouth is to say ‘we are actually going to back it’.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the project on a “reserve” list back in 2021, sparking a backlash when English projects were starting to get off the ground.

The breakthrough for the much-awaited project came during Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ spending review on Wednesday – which follows a series of let-downs for business groups and campaigners keen to get on with the scheme.