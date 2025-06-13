I’m not interested in mulling over north-east Reform defections, Kemi Badenoch says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

I’m not interested in mulling over north-east Reform defections, Kemi Badenoch says

The UK Tory chief spoke exclusively to the P&J one day after yet another Aberdeenshire councillor made the switch to Nigel Farage’s party.

By Justin Bowie
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch. Image: PA.
UK Tory chief Kemi Badenoch warned north-east councillors who have switched to Reform are not true conservatives and she is “not interested” in worrying about Nigel Farage’s party.

The Conservative chief took aim at the seven ex-Tory defectors across Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen in an exclusive interview with The Press and Journal.

“There are some people who just want to be politicians, and are doing it for themselves,” she said.

“I think we need to start asking why are we talking about people who clearly don’t care about values and policies, but just care about winning?”

Ms Badenoch spoke to the P&J after her speech to Tory members at the party’s conference in Edinburgh on Friday.

“We can’t have a party of people who believe different things,” she told us.

“We need to be very clear about who we are and what we stand for.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage stands behind a lectern as he speaks in Aberdeen.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Tory leader told journalists she was happy with Mr Farage picking off councillors who want to defect.

“If Nigel Farage is taking out of the Conservative Party people who are not conservatives, then I’m quite fine with that,” she said.

Earlier this week Russell Findlay exclusively told the P&J that Reform defectors were “opportunistic” and would come to regret their decision.

Russell Findlay and Kemi Badenoch at the Scottish Tory conference.

Ms Badenoch told the P&J: “Many of the people who go in there don’t like what they see, and come out of it, and that’s a warning for them.

“It’s not my warning – it’s just clearly what’s going on.”

The Tory leader referenced former Reform MP Rupert Lowe, who has since quit the party and heavily criticised leader Mr Farage.

She added: “I’m not really that interested in talking about Reform.

“I know it might be an interesting media story, I’m really worried about what’s happening to all of those people out there losing their jobs.”

Six Aberdeenshire Tories have joined Reform, while Aberdeen councillor Duncan Massey switched allegiance last week during Mr Farage’s visit to the city.

Lauren Knight is the latest councillor who has defected to Reform. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The most recent defector, Huntly councillor Lauren Knight, jumped ship on Thursday.

Ms Badenoch’s speech to Tory members was heavily focused on the north-east as she called for Labour to scrap the oil and gas windfall tax.

The levy was originally introduced by the Conservatives in 2022, when Rishi Sunak was chancellor.

But Ms Badenoch said she was looking to the future.

“I said I disagreed with it, but I wasn’t the prime minister,” she told the P&J.

“I can’t go back into the past and be the prime minister.

“I can only tell people what I can do under new leadership.

“The north-east of Scotland is an area that is suffering particularly right now.

“That’s why we’re talking about it.”

Conversation