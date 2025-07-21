What does the future hold for towns like Portlethen as oil and gas declines?

Few Aberdeenshire towns are as closely linked to oil and gas as Portlethen.

Its expansion in recent decades was fuelled by the lure of offshore jobs when North Sea drilling was booming.

But do residents and businesses in Portlethen and surrounding areas fear for the future as that declines, or are they hopeful about the town’s prospects?

‘On our doorstep’

John Burgess, 74, owns The Paddock Bar.

He previously worked offshore.

John says fossil fuel firms played a pivotal role in Portlethen’s growth.

“Shell built half of Portlethen,” he said.

John, who lives locally, says it once felt like half his clientele worked in the sector.

Now it’s just a handful of customers.

He branded the shift away from oil and gas “ludicrous”.

“We’ve got it on our doorstep, use it,” he said.

“If we go net zero, we’re still going to need oil and gas.

“It’s madness.”

Mixed fortunes in retail park

Visit Badentoy Industrial Estate in the north of Portlethen and you can see how ubiquitous the energy sector remains.

Locals say the business park was once prime real estate and competition was tough to secure an office.

Now signs show plots up for sale or available to be leased – including one at a reduced rate.

Energy firm Hunting announced in March it was cutting jobs due to the “political landscape in the North Sea”.

Oilfield services company OEM Group Scotland made redundancies in May as it went into administration.

“You’ve only got to take a tour, and look at the number of empty buildings,” said Colin Pike, a former local councillor.

But he said the City South business park, further north, “is filling up nicely”.

And it’s not all doom and gloom.

Energy giants Baker Hughes plans to expand its current Badentoy site.

However, the major company also threatened redundancies if staff do not accept pension cuts.

‘Never noticed any difference’

Businessman Robbie Devine, from Portlethen, founded a heat pump installation company in 2020.

A former gas safety engineer, Robbie is “totally sold on renewable technology”.

“We’re going to need to replace oil and gas,” he said.

Robbie has just five employees at the moment, but hopes to organically grow his business.

The north-east was badly hit when oil prices collapsed in 2014.

But Robbie says he never saw a huge impact in Portlethen.

“I certainly never noticed any difference,” he said.

He points to Portlethen’s busy retail park which sits right next to the busy A92.

Asda, Aldi, B&M, Home Bargains, Matalan, and McDonald’s are all based at the site.

‘They don’t understand’

Sheila Thomson, 63, was a Lib Dem councillor for Portlethen North between 2003 and 2007.

She spent years living in Glasgow before later moving back to Aberdeen.

The ex-councillor, now a consultant in the third sector, believes people living in the central belt often underestimate the importance of the sector to the north-east.

“They don’t understand why the Aberdeenshire area is different,” she said.

Sheila believes governments must do more to support the transition away from oil and gas.

“It’ll take time for renewables,” she told the Press and Journal.

“We need to see other industries coming in and growing. We need diversification.”

‘Miracle’ required

Charlene Park, 47, runs Portlethen beauty salon Glam With a Tan.

She believes a “miracle” will be needed for renewables to adequately replace fossil fuels.

Charlene’s husband still works offshore – and despite the sector’s struggling he is never short for work.

“He’s always busy,” she said.