What does the future hold for towns like Portlethen as oil and gas declines?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

What does the future hold for towns like Portlethen as oil and gas declines?

The sector has long been a huge employer locally - but how do residents and businesses feel as the industry declines?

A reduced rental sign in Portlethen's Badentoy Industrial Estate.
A reduced rental sign in Portlethen's Badentoy Industrial Estate.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Few Aberdeenshire towns are as closely linked to oil and gas as Portlethen.

Its expansion in recent decades was fuelled by the lure of offshore jobs when North Sea drilling was booming.

But do residents and businesses in Portlethen and surrounding areas fear for the future as that declines, or are they hopeful about the town’s prospects?

‘On our doorstep’

John Burgess, owner of The Paddock Bar.

John Burgess, 74, owns The Paddock Bar.

He previously worked offshore.

John says fossil fuel firms played a pivotal role in Portlethen’s growth.

“Shell built half of Portlethen,” he said.

John, who lives locally, says it once felt like half his clientele worked in the sector.

Now it’s just a handful of customers.

He branded the shift away from oil and gas “ludicrous”.

“We’ve got it on our doorstep, use it,” he said.

“If we go net zero, we’re still going to need oil and gas.

“It’s madness.”

Mixed fortunes in retail park

Visit Badentoy Industrial Estate in the north of Portlethen and you can see how ubiquitous the energy sector remains.

Locals say the business park was once prime real estate and competition was tough to secure an office.

Now signs show plots up for sale or available to be leased – including one at a reduced rate.

Energy firm Hunting announced in March it was cutting jobs due to the “political landscape in the North Sea”.

Oilfield services company OEM Group Scotland made redundancies in May as it went into administration.

Former Aberdeenshire councillor Colin Pike. Image: DC Thomson.

“You’ve only got to take a tour, and look at the number of empty buildings,” said Colin Pike, a former local councillor.

But he said the City South business park, further north, “is filling up nicely”.

And it’s not all doom and gloom.

Energy giants Baker Hughes plans to expand its current Badentoy site.

However, the major company also threatened redundancies if staff do not accept pension cuts.

‘Never noticed any difference’

Aberdeen Air Source founder Robbie Devine. Image: Aberdeen Air Source.

Businessman Robbie Devine, from Portlethen, founded a heat pump installation company in 2020.

A former gas safety engineer, Robbie is “totally sold on renewable technology”.

“We’re going to need to replace oil and gas,” he said.

Robbie has just five employees at the moment, but hopes to organically grow his business.

The north-east was badly hit when oil prices collapsed in 2014.

But Robbie says he never saw a huge impact in Portlethen.

“I certainly never noticed any difference,” he said.

He points to Portlethen’s busy retail park which sits right next to the busy A92.

Asda, Aldi, B&M, Home Bargains, Matalan, and McDonald’s are all based at the site.

‘They don’t understand’

Former Portlethen North councillor Sheila Thomson.

Sheila Thomson, 63, was a Lib Dem councillor for Portlethen North between 2003 and 2007.

She spent years living in Glasgow before later moving back to Aberdeen.

The ex-councillor, now a consultant in the third sector, believes people living in the central belt often underestimate the importance of the sector to the north-east.

“They don’t understand why the Aberdeenshire area is different,” she said.

Sheila believes governments must do more to support the transition away from oil and gas.

“It’ll take time for renewables,” she told the Press and Journal.

“We need to see other industries coming in and growing. We need diversification.”

‘Miracle’ required

Charlene Park owns a beauty salon in Portlethen.

Charlene Park, 47, runs Portlethen beauty salon Glam With a Tan.

She believes a “miracle” will be needed for renewables to adequately replace fossil fuels.

Charlene’s husband still works offshore – and despite the sector’s struggling he is never short for work.

“He’s always busy,” she said.

Conversation