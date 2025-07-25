Exclusive: Keir Starmer challenged to commit to oil and gas jobs ahead of Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit

The prime minister is facing a direct challenge to commit to homegrown energy and north-east jobs as Donald Trump heads to Aberdeenshire.

Offshore Energies UK wrote a detailed letter to Keir Starmer, seen by the P&J, which sets out clear demands before any trade and industry talks between the two leaders.

It states the “world is watching” while the future of jobs, economic security, growth and the shift to renewables are at stake.

‘Produce it here in the UK’

“The simple thing we are asking you to do is agree that homegrown energy is best,” the letter from OEUK chief David Whitehouse explains.

“If we are going to use oil and gas, let us produce it here in the UK – responsibly, alongside an accelerated rollout of renewables.”

Mr Trump says he plans to meet Sir Keir in the north-east while also taking in his golf courses in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire.

Downing Street has so far refused to confirm any travel details – but business and political figures across the north-east expect a visit.

This would be first time Sir Keir has been in Aberdeen since becoming prime minister last summer.

The letter goes on to state the UK needs 13 to 15 billion barrels of oil and gas to sustain us to the year 2050, even with more renewable sources. The North Sea can meet half this demand, Mr Whitehouse says, contributing more than £350bn to the economy.

‘Jobs are being lost today’

Crucially, the OEUK says investment is “at real risk” while the industry tries to move to “net zero”.

It adds: “Instead, we are breaking records for energy imports, with over 40% of our energy imported in 2024.

“These imports come with higher emissions, fewer jobs, and pay no UK taxes. That does not make sense.

“At the heart of this are people. Jobs are being lost today. This is happening on a scale that would be unacceptable in any other sector.”

Sir Keir is also being told the Energy Profits Levy, known as the windfall tax, and proposals to end new licensing “send the wrong message” to investors.

“We have consistently made the case that domestic oil and gas production can drive growth but only if the current 78% tax rate is reformed,” Mr Whitehouse adds.

Donald Trump’s visit

President Trump said last week that his meeting with Sir Keir will take place in Aberdeen.

He is also scheduled to have a sit-down with First Minister John Swinney.

Speaking to reporters before he began his travel to Scotland on Friday, the US president said will have dinner at Turnberry with Sir Keir and “then we’re going to go to the oil capital of Europe, which is Aberdeen”.

He added: “We’re going to have a good time. I think the prime minister and I get along very well.”

On meeting Mr Swinney, he said: “The Scottish leader is a good man, so I look forward to meeting him.”

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn also used the opportunity to make demands of the prime minister.

The SNP Westminster chief said: “While it is right you travel to the north-east of Scotland to meet the President of the United States, your visit here should have come far sooner.

“It has been 600 days since you last visited, and since then, thousands of jobs have been lost in the North Sea.”

He also criticised the windfall tax, adding: “It should not take the visit of Donald Trump to drag you up to the home of our energy sector – it should have been the billions our industry provided to your Treasury coffers and the thousands of jobs being lost.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We have been clear that oil and gas workers will be a key part of our transition to clean energy. As will the north-east of Scotland, where we will deliver strong economic growth and secure jobs for working people.

“As well as choosing Aberdeen to be the headquarters of GB Energy, we are investing £9.4 billion in carbon capture and storage projects including Acorn in Aberdeenshire.

“We are also enabling offshore developers to submit their applications for consent to develop already licensed oil and gas fields and are supporting the expansion of the offshore clean energy industry in the North Sea.”

