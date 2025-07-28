Russell Borthwick: Trump must ‘talk sense’ into Starmer on oil jobs in Aberdeen meeting

It has now been over 600 days since Sir Keir Starmer last engaged with the energy sector in the north-east of Scotland.

Those of us in the room that day recall a clear promise: that there would be no mass North Sea job losses on his watch.

Yet here we are. Since his last visit, and little over a year into his premiership, 5,000 jobs have needlessly disappeared from the UK’s oil and gas workforce – part of a wider loss of 10,000 since the windfall tax was introduced.

This is not the energy transition we were promised – it is accelerated decline, with severe consequences for families, firms and future investment here in the north-east of Scotland.

Our data suggests that despite the UK Government’s welcome attempts to support and ramp up renewable energy production, one in four north-east companies – inside and outside the energy sector – are planning to cut their workforce over the next three months.

And the most frustrating part of it all is that we saw this coming. The prime minister has ignored repeated warnings not just from industry – but from unions, academics, and even leading figures inside his own party.

‘Cannot ignore Donald Trump’

However, there is one critic of his energy policies that he cannot ignore – Donald Trump, whom he will meet with today.

The president has made several comments in support of the North Sea oil and gas sector, a crucial economic driver in a region he has invested in.

And when the pair get together to talk trade this afternoon, I am among those who hope the leader of the free world can talk some sense into his British counterpart.

It is not a lack of opportunity – or appetite to invest – that is killing off the North Sea, one of our greatest national assets. It is being killed off by policy.

That policy – primarily the Energy Profits Levy – is the most punitive tax regime anywhere in the global oil and gas sector.

This 78% supertax on excess profits which are long gone is the single biggest reason why investment is vanishing, and jobs are being lost. We have essentially slapped a Trump Tariff on ourselves.

We know the North Sea can meet half of our domestic oil and gas requirements. Instead, we’re on track to produce just a quarter – with the shortfall made up by imports that create no jobs in Scotland, pay no taxes in the UK, and are up to four times more polluting.

The government’s own Energy Trends data shows LNG imports rising 42% in the last year alone, while UK gas production continues to slide.

‘Jobs are at risk’

The UK’s energy security is at stake. Our ability to fund the transition is at stake. And most importantly, 200,000 jobs across this country are at stake – from Peterhead to Portsmouth.

The USA has shown us what a change in policy can deliver. Our friends across the Atlantic went from being net importers to net exporters of energy by 2019 – with successive Democratic and Republican presidents sticking to course and understanding the value of energy security to national economic success and creating jobs.

So, if you’re reading this, Mr President, and energy comes up during your meeting – ask Sir Keir why the UK is turning its back on an industry which, with the right fiscal conditions, can generate an additional £165billion of Gross Value Added.

Ask him why Norway, with a stable fiscal regime and long-term thinking, is investing and contributing to European energy security while the UK goes in the other direction.

Ask him why this country is risking its world-class supply chain and the critical skills that will power our net zero future.

And if you can help us, please do.

We need the unjust Energy Profits Levy to be scrapped so this region, and this country, can prosper once more.

Russell Borthwick is chief executive at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, which represents 1,300+ businesses in the north-east of Scotland.

Read our live blog on Donald Trump’s Scottish tour here.