Donald Trump backs oil and gas after plea from north-east business chiefs

Donald Trump backed the future of North Sea oil and gas today – and took a swipe at “ugly monster” wind farms – after calls from Aberdeen business chiefs to “talk sense” into Keir Starmer.

The US president spoke out next to the prime minister who is under pressure to show a clear commitment to crucial jobs and industry in the north-east.

Mr Trump is well known for his hatred of turbines, having tried and failed to stop them being built within view of his Menie Estate course.

He took the opportunity to blast them once again in a press conference which risked embarrassing the prime minister before they both headed to the resort near Balmedie.

‘Ugly monsters’

“Wind is the most expensive form of energy and it destroys the beauty of your fields, your plains and your waterways,” he claimed.

“Wind needs massive subsidy, and you are paying in Scotland and in the UK, and all over the place, massive subsidies to have these ugly monsters all over the place.”

Instead, the president urged the UK to exploit North Sea oil and gas.

“When we go to Aberdeen, you’ll see some of the ugliest windmills you’ve ever seen, the height of a 50-storey building,” he said.

“You can take 1,000 times more energy out of a hole in the ground this big,” he added, gesturing with his hands.

“It’s called oil and gas, and you have it there in the North Sea.”

Before the visit to Scotland, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief Russell Borthwick made an open plea to the president to “talk sense” to the PM.

Writing in the P&J on Friday morning, Mr Borthwick claimed: “The prime minister has ignored repeated warnings not just from industry – but from unions, academics, and even leading figures inside his own party.

“However, there is one critic of his energy policies that he cannot ignore – Donald Trump, whom he will meet with today.

“The president has made several comments in support of the North Sea oil and gas sector, a crucial economic driver in a region he has invested in.

“And when the pair get together to talk trade this afternoon, I am among those who hope the leader of the free world can talk some sense into his British counterpart.”

What did Sir Keir say in response?

Last week, First Minister Mr Swinney described offshore wind as “one of Scotland’s greatest modern success stories”.

To the laughter of some of the assembled group at a press conference in Ayrshire on Monday afternoon, the prime minister – breaking with the president – calmly said: “We believe in a mix.

“Obviously, oil and gas is going to be with us for a very long time, and that’ll be part of the mix, but also wind, solar, increasingly nuclear, which is what we’ve been discussing this morning.

“As we go forward, the most important thing for the United Kingdom is that we have control of our energy and we have energy independence and security because, at the moment, whatever the attributes and facilities in the North Sea, that is sold on the international market and we buy it back off the international market.

“That was a historic mistake, in my view, but what we need is a mix so that we get the energy security we need for the future.”

Tessa Khan, an environmental lawyer and executive director of Uplift, said Mr Trump is out of step with opinion.

“His demand for more drilling is pure fantasy – it will do nothing to provide us with an affordable supply of energy,” she said.

“New drilling won’t cut bills and, after 50 years of extraction, the basin is fast running out of gas – that’s geology not a political choice.

