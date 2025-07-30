Donald Trump reflects on Stornoway black pudding, Aberdeenshire – and mulls invitation to stand as first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump reflects on Stornoway black pudding, Aberdeenshire – and mulls invitation to stand as first minister

The US President was asked about his ancestral Hebridean roots and ambitions for the north-east in a US interview, with some unexpected answers.

By Andy Philip
Donald Trump was in Aberdeenshire to see his course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Welcome to Scotland, a land with zero crime, wonderful people, and horrible windfarms, according to US president Donald Trump.

And if he is to be believed, a country he could one day lead as first minister.

His remarks – and they are wide-ranging – came in a 30-minute interview with presenter Miranda Devine.

It was recorded at his Turnberry golf resort before he travelled to Aberdeenshire to open the second 18-hole course in the dunes near Balmedie.

Obviously, there is a lot on windmills.

He really does not like them.

‘I could do that’

But the surprise came when he was asked about adding a few more leadership posts to his CV.

Could he be a future first minister of Scotland?

Donald Trump outside his mother’s former home in Tong near Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook.

“You probably have a very good first minister right now,” he told her.

Pushed further, he added: “I could do that – I might be eligible, I could be within six months or something.

“It is a special place.

“A good way of life. Nice views too.”

Donald Trump says Scotland has nice views but he doesn’t want to look at windfarms. Image: Shutterstock.

He also returns to oil and gas, saying Aberdeen needs to push on with drilling to remain oil capital of Europe.

Mr Trump reflected on his mother’s roots in Lewis too.

A “seriously Scottish” place, he advised.

But he admitted he’s not too familiar with one of the island’s most famous products, Stornoway black pudding, which the presenter called the best in Scotland.

“I don’t know about black pudding,” he noted.

Stornoway black pudding is world famous.

‘No crime’

He did have thoughts on Scotland’s strained ancient history with neighbours over the border.

“England had a hard time with Scotland, they couldn’t quite tame them,” he added.

There is “no crime” in Scotland, he said, despite there being crime in Scotland.

And people don’t get hit on the head with a baseball bat “when they’re not looking”, he added.

Conversation