Donald Trump reflects on Stornoway black pudding, Aberdeenshire – and mulls invitation to stand as first minister

Welcome to Scotland, a land with zero crime, wonderful people, and horrible windfarms, according to US president Donald Trump.

And if he is to be believed, a country he could one day lead as first minister.

His remarks – and they are wide-ranging – came in a 30-minute interview with presenter Miranda Devine.

It was recorded at his Turnberry golf resort before he travelled to Aberdeenshire to open the second 18-hole course in the dunes near Balmedie.

Obviously, there is a lot on windmills.

He really does not like them.

‘I could do that’

But the surprise came when he was asked about adding a few more leadership posts to his CV.

Could he be a future first minister of Scotland?

“You probably have a very good first minister right now,” he told her.

Pushed further, he added: “I could do that – I might be eligible, I could be within six months or something.

“It is a special place.

“A good way of life. Nice views too.”

He also returns to oil and gas, saying Aberdeen needs to push on with drilling to remain oil capital of Europe.

Mr Trump reflected on his mother’s roots in Lewis too.

A “seriously Scottish” place, he advised.

But he admitted he’s not too familiar with one of the island’s most famous products, Stornoway black pudding, which the presenter called the best in Scotland.

“I don’t know about black pudding,” he noted.

‘No crime’

He did have thoughts on Scotland’s strained ancient history with neighbours over the border.

“England had a hard time with Scotland, they couldn’t quite tame them,” he added.

There is “no crime” in Scotland, he said, despite there being crime in Scotland.

And people don’t get hit on the head with a baseball bat “when they’re not looking”, he added.

