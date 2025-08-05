Portlethen pub boss warns Covid legacy STILL hurting hospitality trade

A Portlethen pub boss says the hospitality sector has failed to recover from the Covid pandemic years after lockdown – and believes a tax cut would make a “big difference”.

John Burgess, who runs The Paddock Bar in the Aberdeenshire town, says lockdowns changed habits.

He reckons the pub is still only getting around 60% of the custom it was before Covid struck Scotland in 2020 – a huge blow to the business.

“No small business, especially in the hospitality sector, has recovered,” he told The Press and Journal.

“People don’t go out the same.

“They got used to staying at home and having a beer, sitting in their shed in the back garden.

“They’ve got that mentality now.”

He added: “We’re probably still about 60% of what we were.”

But he also noted numbers are gradually rising and business has been picking up.

Mr Burgess is hoping to retire soon and has put the venue up for sale.

The pub boss first took over The Paddock Bar just over 10 years ago.

‘Damn near double’

Since then, the price of an average pint has increased by well over £1.

“It must be damn near double now,” he said.

“What was probably about £3 a pint is now £5. It’s at least 40%

“Breweries keep putting their prices up.”

Mr Burgess thinks a sweeping cut to VAT for hospitality business would be a huge help.

“The biggest thing they could do for hospitality is cut VAT down to 5%,” he said.

“That would make a big difference. It gives you a buffer.”

In 2022, we revealed Mr Burgess creatively brought down food prices by 10% with the decision to cut side salads.

As the Covid pandemic receded that year it was warned nine out of every 10 pubs and bars in Scotland risked closure unless the government intervened to help.

Last November, an Inverness pub boss claimed under-pressure bars would struggle to survive the winter due to Labour tax hikes and a lack of SNP support.

She said the sector was “on its knees”.

The UK Government was approached for comment.