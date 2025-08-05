Portlethen pub boss warns Covid legacy STILL hurting hospitality trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Portlethen pub boss warns Covid legacy STILL hurting hospitality trade

John Burgess, who runs The Paddock Bar, has some ideas to turn habits around but wants the government to step in too.

By Justin Bowie
John Burgess, owner of The Paddock Bar.
John Burgess, owner of The Paddock Bar.

A Portlethen pub boss says the hospitality sector has failed to recover from the Covid pandemic years after lockdown – and believes a tax cut would make a “big difference”.

John Burgess, who runs The Paddock Bar in the Aberdeenshire town, says lockdowns changed habits.

He reckons the pub is still only getting around 60% of the custom it was before Covid struck Scotland in 2020 – a huge blow to the business.

“No small business, especially in the hospitality sector, has recovered,” he told The Press and Journal.

“People don’t go out the same.

Mr Burgess says customer numbers remain lower than before Covid. Image: DC Thomson.

“They got used to staying at home and having a beer, sitting in their shed in the back garden.

“They’ve got that mentality now.”

He added: “We’re probably still about 60% of what we were.”

But he also noted numbers are gradually rising and business has been picking up.

Mr Burgess is hoping to retire soon and has put the venue up for sale.

The pub boss first took over The Paddock Bar just over 10 years ago.

‘Damn near double’

Since then, the price of an average pint has increased by well over £1.

“It must be damn near double now,” he said.

“What was probably about £3 a pint is now £5. It’s at least 40%

“Breweries keep putting their prices up.”

Mr Burgess thinks a sweeping cut to VAT for hospitality business would be a huge help.

“The biggest thing they could do for hospitality is cut VAT down to 5%,” he said.

“That would make a big difference. It gives you a buffer.”

In 2022, we revealed Mr Burgess creatively brought down food prices by 10% with the decision to cut side salads.

As the Covid pandemic receded that year it was warned nine out of every 10 pubs and bars in Scotland risked closure unless the government intervened to help.

Last November, an Inverness pub boss claimed under-pressure bars would struggle to survive the winter due to Labour tax hikes and a lack of SNP support.

She said the sector was “on its knees”.

The UK Government was approached for comment.

Conversation