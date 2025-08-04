SNP Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes to quit Holyrood at next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

SNP Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes to quit Holyrood at next election

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP says she is standing down to focus on family life.

By Justin Bowie
SNP MSP Kate Forbes
SNP Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is quitting Holyrood. Image: PA.

Highland MSP Kate Forbes says she is quitting the Scottish Parliament at the election next year so she can focus on her family.

The deputy first minister, who represents Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch at Holyrood, made the surprise announcement on Monday.

It comes despite Ms Forbes being formally selected as the party’s candidate in May.

‘I do not wish to seek re-election’

Writing to First Minister John Swinney, the MSP said: “As I consider the upcoming election and the prospects of another term, I have concluded that I do not wish to seek re-election and miss any more of the precious early years of family life.”

The Highland MSP said: “All politicians face a choice at every election to stay on the same path or not.

“Quite simply, I’ve decided on the latter.

“I was first elected in my mid-twenties, dedicating my most formative adult years to public service.”

Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi. Image: PA.

Ms Forbes gave birth to her daughter Naomi in 2022.

A year later, she spoke to the Press and Journal about her struggles with postnatal depression.

She said the experience left her feeling an “intense sadness”.

Ms Forbes said: “I have grown up in the public eye, getting married, having a baby and raising a young family.

“I have consistently put the public’s needs ahead of my family’s during that time.

“I am grateful to them for accommodating the heavy demands of being a political figure.”

First Minister John Swinney with his deputy Kate Forbes. Image: PA.

First Minister John Swinney made Ms Forbes his number two when he became SNP leader last year.

In 2023, the Highland MSP was defeated by Humza Yousaf in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Swinney said he “sorry” to see Ms Forbes standing down, but understood the reasons behind her decision.

“I have deeply valued the contribution you have made to the work of the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Government,” he said.

“We all wrestle with the inevitable conflicts between family and public life and I sympathise with the dilemmas you have faced.”

Ms Forbes is also currently the Scottish Government’s economy and Gaelic secretary.

She was first elected as an MSP in 2016 at the age of just 26.

More to follow.

Conversation