SNP Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes to quit Holyrood at next election

Highland MSP Kate Forbes says she is quitting the Scottish Parliament at the election next year so she can focus on her family.

The deputy first minister, who represents Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch at Holyrood, made the surprise announcement on Monday.

It comes despite Ms Forbes being formally selected as the party’s candidate in May.

‘I do not wish to seek re-election’

Writing to First Minister John Swinney, the MSP said: “As I consider the upcoming election and the prospects of another term, I have concluded that I do not wish to seek re-election and miss any more of the precious early years of family life.”

The Highland MSP said: “All politicians face a choice at every election to stay on the same path or not.

“Quite simply, I’ve decided on the latter.

“I was first elected in my mid-twenties, dedicating my most formative adult years to public service.”

Ms Forbes gave birth to her daughter Naomi in 2022.

A year later, she spoke to the Press and Journal about her struggles with postnatal depression.

She said the experience left her feeling an “intense sadness”.

Ms Forbes said: “I have grown up in the public eye, getting married, having a baby and raising a young family.

“I have consistently put the public’s needs ahead of my family’s during that time.

“I am grateful to them for accommodating the heavy demands of being a political figure.”

First Minister John Swinney made Ms Forbes his number two when he became SNP leader last year.

In 2023, the Highland MSP was defeated by Humza Yousaf in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Swinney said he “sorry” to see Ms Forbes standing down, but understood the reasons behind her decision.

“I have deeply valued the contribution you have made to the work of the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Government,” he said.

“We all wrestle with the inevitable conflicts between family and public life and I sympathise with the dilemmas you have faced.”

Ms Forbes is also currently the Scottish Government’s economy and Gaelic secretary.

She was first elected as an MSP in 2016 at the age of just 26.

More to follow.