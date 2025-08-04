7 times SNP Highlander Kate Forbes hit the headlines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 times SNP Highlander Kate Forbes hit the headlines

The Dingwall-born MSP’s highs and lows include her run for SNP leader, her family life and religious views.

Kate Forbes is quitting Holyrood next year. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is bowing out of Holyrood next year after a high-profile decade in the public eye.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP regularly made headlines locally and nationally while in post.

Here is a look at her highs and includes – from her rapid rise to controversies surrounding her religious views.

1. Baptism of fire

Less than four years after being elected at the age of 26, a major scandal would see Ms Forbes suddenly thrown into the deep end.

In February 2020, then SNP finance chief Derek Mackay quit in disgrace after it emerged he had been pestering a 16-year-old boy with messages.

Nicola Sturgeon promoted Kate Forbes to finance chief. Image: PA.

Ms Forbes had to deliver the Scottish Government’s Budget with less than 24 hours notice.

She was rewarded for her performance by Nicola Sturgeon and became finance chief permanently.

There was little respite as Ms Forbes soon had to steer the nation’s finances through the Covid pandemic.

2. Challenges of motherhood

Ms Forbes went on maternity leave in July 2022 and gave birth to her daughter, Naomi, shortly afterwards.

She later spoke to the Press and Journal about her struggles with postnatal depression.

Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi. Image: PA.

The Highland MSP said she felt an “intense sadness”, “extreme levels of terror”, and fears “someone could harm her baby”.

The SNP politician took very little time off before going into labour and admitted she was “not particularly relaxed” going into the process.

3. Leadership bid…and clash with Humza Yousaf

Ms Forbes put her name forward in the leadership contest to succeed Ms Sturgeon in 2023.

She soon publicly clashed with rival contender Humza Yousaf during an extraordinary TV debate.

Humza Yousaf defeated Kate Forbes to become first minister. Image: PA.

The Highland MSP slated his record in government, saying he had performed poorly in his roles as transport minister, justice secretary, and health chief.

Mr Yousaf only narrowly defeated Ms Forbes despite strong backing from senior SNP figures including John Swinney and Stephen Flynn.

4. Religious views prove controversial

There was an even bigger row which hampered Ms Forbes during her bid to become first minister.

The Highland politician admitted she would have voted against same-sex marriage had she been an MSP at the time due to her religious faith.

Senior SNP figures, including Moray MSP Richard Lochhead and Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, pulled their endorsements.

Ms Forbes is a follower of the Calvinist Free Church of Scotland, typically seen as socially conservative.

Born in Dingwall, her parents were missionaries for the church.

In an interview with the BBC, Ms Forbes later said she had “always been open” about her religious views.

5. Policy clashes on A9 dualling and fishing ban

Ms Forbes declined an offer from new First Minister Mr Yousaf to become his rural affairs chief and returned to the backbenches.

From there, she became an outspoken critic of controversial SNP policies in her home patch.

She opposed government proposals to tighten fishing restrictions.

She pledged to speed up plans to dual the A9, describing the route as Scotland’s “backbone”.

She warned the government was ignoring the needs of the Highlands.

And she also said she would have voted against divisive SNP’s transgender laws reforms later struck down by Westminster.

6. Back in government

Mr Yousaf didn’t last long in power and was gone just over a year after he defeated Ms Forbes.

John Swinney then entered Bute House and immediately brought the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP back into the heart of government.

John Swinney made Kate Forbes his No2. Image: PA.

Ms Forbes became deputy first minister and was given the economy and Gaelic ministerial brief.

Many within the SNP saw her as a natural successor to Mr Swinney whenever he steps down in future.

7. Shock exit

But then Ms Forbes made the surprise announcement she plans to step down next May.

The Highland MSP said she wants to focus on her family.

“All politicians face a choice at every election to stay on the same path or not,” she said.

“Quite simply, I’ve decided on the latter.”

