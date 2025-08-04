7 times SNP Highlander Kate Forbes hit the headlines

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is bowing out of Holyrood next year after a high-profile decade in the public eye.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP regularly made headlines locally and nationally while in post.

Here is a look at her highs and includes – from her rapid rise to controversies surrounding her religious views.

1. Baptism of fire

Less than four years after being elected at the age of 26, a major scandal would see Ms Forbes suddenly thrown into the deep end.

In February 2020, then SNP finance chief Derek Mackay quit in disgrace after it emerged he had been pestering a 16-year-old boy with messages.

Ms Forbes had to deliver the Scottish Government’s Budget with less than 24 hours notice.

She was rewarded for her performance by Nicola Sturgeon and became finance chief permanently.

There was little respite as Ms Forbes soon had to steer the nation’s finances through the Covid pandemic.

2. Challenges of motherhood

Ms Forbes went on maternity leave in July 2022 and gave birth to her daughter, Naomi, shortly afterwards.

She later spoke to the Press and Journal about her struggles with postnatal depression.

The Highland MSP said she felt an “intense sadness”, “extreme levels of terror”, and fears “someone could harm her baby”.

The SNP politician took very little time off before going into labour and admitted she was “not particularly relaxed” going into the process.

3. Leadership bid…and clash with Humza Yousaf

Ms Forbes put her name forward in the leadership contest to succeed Ms Sturgeon in 2023.

She soon publicly clashed with rival contender Humza Yousaf during an extraordinary TV debate.

The Highland MSP slated his record in government, saying he had performed poorly in his roles as transport minister, justice secretary, and health chief.

Mr Yousaf only narrowly defeated Ms Forbes despite strong backing from senior SNP figures including John Swinney and Stephen Flynn.

4. Religious views prove controversial

There was an even bigger row which hampered Ms Forbes during her bid to become first minister.

The Highland politician admitted she would have voted against same-sex marriage had she been an MSP at the time due to her religious faith.

Senior SNP figures, including Moray MSP Richard Lochhead and Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, pulled their endorsements.

Ms Forbes is a follower of the Calvinist Free Church of Scotland, typically seen as socially conservative.

Born in Dingwall, her parents were missionaries for the church.

In an interview with the BBC, Ms Forbes later said she had “always been open” about her religious views.

5. Policy clashes on A9 dualling and fishing ban

Ms Forbes declined an offer from new First Minister Mr Yousaf to become his rural affairs chief and returned to the backbenches.

From there, she became an outspoken critic of controversial SNP policies in her home patch.

She opposed government proposals to tighten fishing restrictions.

She pledged to speed up plans to dual the A9, describing the route as Scotland’s “backbone”.

She warned the government was ignoring the needs of the Highlands.

And she also said she would have voted against divisive SNP’s transgender laws reforms later struck down by Westminster.

6. Back in government

Mr Yousaf didn’t last long in power and was gone just over a year after he defeated Ms Forbes.

John Swinney then entered Bute House and immediately brought the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP back into the heart of government.

Ms Forbes became deputy first minister and was given the economy and Gaelic ministerial brief.

Many within the SNP saw her as a natural successor to Mr Swinney whenever he steps down in future.

7. Shock exit

But then Ms Forbes made the surprise announcement she plans to step down next May.

The Highland MSP said she wants to focus on her family.

“All politicians face a choice at every election to stay on the same path or not,” she said.

“Quite simply, I’ve decided on the latter.”

