How Kate Forbes rose through SNP ranks from Dingwall to Deputy First Minister

Kate Forbes was marked out as the “real deal” before she even appeared on the ballot paper, according to those who rose through the ranks with her.

But after nine years in Holyrood and a failed leadership bid, the Highland MSP has decided to step down at the next election.

Ms Forbes – who represents Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch – was popular with constituents and was reelected in 2021 with the biggest majority in Scotland.

Allies say her exit will be a “massive loss” for the Highlands.

How did the Dingwall-born MSP become one of the SNP’s top stars so quickly, and why she was unable to secure the top job in the end?

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing, a longtime supporter, said the SNP has “lost the best leader it never had – but should have chosen”.

“It’s an irreplaceable loss to the SNP,” he said.

“It’s still baffling to me why the party did not choose Kate.”

Ms Forbes became an MSP aged just 26 – and was SNP finance chief before turning 30.

One former SNP candidate said he knew immediately she would go far within minutes of meeting her when she first wanted to run for Holyrood.

‘We need to get her elected’

She worked for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch predecessor Dave Thompson and whispers about her potential were growing.

“She was very impressive,” the former candidate said.

“It immediately occurred to me, we need to get her elected.”

It seemed like there was no stopping her rise.

Former SNP political adviser Campbell Gunn thought she was a “standout” among the party’s younger talents.

“She had all the hallmarks of a future leader,” he told the Press and Journal.

But then she narrowly lost a controversial leadership contest to Humza Yousaf, and had to settle for being John Swinney’s number-two when he took over last year.

Her religious views, rooted in her Highland upbringing, became a source of controversy.

Ms Forbes, a member of the Free Church of Scotland, said she would have voted against same-sex marriage had she been an MSP at the time.

Senior SNP figures rallied against her campaign and fell in behind Mr Yousaf.

But Inverness and Nairn MSP Mr Ewing believes her views are largely in touch with the people of the Highlands.

The Holyrood elite is out of touch with the people of the Highlands,” he said.

“Kate was a point of contact between her constituents and a remote Edinburgh elite that seems to live in a bubble.”

He says Highland residents were “angry” at how she was treated.

Former SNP MP Angus MacNeil, who represented the Western Isles, agrees with Mr Ewing.

“Both Catholic and Presbyterian areas felt that nuance wasn’t understood at all by certain quarters,” he said.

“Kate Forbes came out of that whole episode even more popular.”

But some SNP insiders believe she could have managed questions better.

“She didn’t handle it brilliantly,” one source said.

“Humza got asked exactly the same question about his own faith, and there was never a problem.”

Ms Forbes’ exit leaves a major question mark over who First Minister Mr Swinney’s political heir will be.

But some nationalists still reckon the deputy first minister could return to the fold in future.

“There is every chance that Kate Forbes will come back and stand again,” one party source said.

“I don’t think you can be writing political obituaries for someone who’s 35.”

Her Highland ally Mr Ewing agrees.

“In a world where you’ve got several septuagenarians as world leaders, of course there’s an opportunity for Kate to come back,” he told the P&J.

“I hope one day she will.”