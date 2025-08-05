‘I can’t be the best mother I want to be’: Highlands MSP Kate Forbes reveals difficult choice to quit Holyrood

Kate Forbes says her decision to quit the Scottish Parliament came after realising she couldn’t be the “best” mother and government minister at the same time.

In an interview with the P&J, the Highlands MSP revealed her family soul-searching over her future on the day she announced she will step down at the election next May.

“Look back in 20 year’s time and what are you more likely to regret?” she asks.

“Are you more likely to regret the fact that your kids are teenagers and you missed the opportunity to invest time in them or will you regret the loss of a political career?

“I suspect you’re more likely to regret the lost family time.”

The timing of her public statement on Monday was also significant – it was the same day as her daughter Naomi’s third birthday.

And it’s those next few year that Ms Forbes and husband Ali MacLennan have been discussing while parliament is on a break over summer.

It takes Ms Forbes about five hours to go from one side to the other of her vast Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency, not leaving much time for family.

It’s eight hours to get to work in parliament – where she is also Deputy First Minister of Scotland – and she doesn’t want to keep taking her daughter on long overnight trips to the capital for years to come.

But first, Naomi is being enrolled in the Gaelic medium school at Bonnington in Edinburgh – starting later this month.

Ms Forbes then knows she can look forward to joining primary school in Dingwall, again learning in Gaelic, without any more mammoth journeys.

‘I don’t want to move to Edinburgh’

“My daughter will start school over the next parliamentary term,” Ms Forbes explains.

“Starting school pins you down in one location. It means you end up waving goodbye on a Monday morning and returning home on a Friday night – on a good week.

“Or you move everybody to Edinburgh and I don’t believe I could serve my constituents to the best of my ability by moving to Edinburgh.

“It feels like it is now at a point of being unsustainable.

“It’s only by stepping out in recess and having the clarity or the time to really think through the next few years that has brought me to this decision.”

Ms Forbes is not the first female politician to highlight a conflict between family and work. It’s a problem blamed for an entrenched gender imbalance in the workplace which politicians and boardrooms do not seem able to crack.

The distances between Highland communities and the central belt, and lack of a full-time creche at Holyrood, amplifies the juggling act.

“It’s actually a very simple decision because it’s a choice between continuing to live a life where I can’t be the best mother I want to be and the best minister I want to be, simultaneously,” she says.

“I’ll be 36 at the next election, it runs until I’m 41.

“I know how difficult it is to have maternity leave and do this job. So it just all fell into place.”

Unfinished business in Fort William, Skye and renewables

Despite giving up parliament at the election, Ms Forbes does not think it will be forever.

But before she even gets to resign at the May election, there is still unfinished business locally.

On the government’s record, she talks of two schools for Skye but wants to see groundworks begin before her time in parliament runs out.

Likewise, there is work to do on the long-awaited new hospital for Fort William.

She says the regions is about to see “excitement” in renewable energy, life sciences and technology.

“I have a clear sense in my head of the work that is so close to completion and needs eight months to just push it over the line,” she says.

Will that enthusiasm turn into a desire to return to frontline politics?

“I’m not closing the door in the long-term, but I am closing the door in the short-term,” she explains.

“I don’t envisage a return to politics in the short-term, although I do want to continue to serve the public in some capacity. I just haven’t figured that out.”