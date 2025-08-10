How Aviemore campaigner hopes disposable BBQ ban will clean up ‘dirty camping’ and tackle wildfires

Campaigners hope to clear shop shelves of disposable barbecues in a bid to clean up beauty spots and prevent catastrophic wildfires – and it’s just the first part of the plan.

Aviemore man Paul White is already sparking debate about how people behave in the countryside and whether parliament needs to step in.

A Holyrood petition to ban the sale of single use BBQs is gathering support and will be discussed after summer.

But it’s only the first stage of his plan for a root and branch review of Scotland’s cherished outdoor code which gives the public huge freedom to roam the countryside and camp in the wild.

“Disposable BBQs are just one of those environmental nightmare products, like plastic bags and CFCs that need to be banned,” he said.

“Even when people think they are using them responsibly, they still get it wrong and often burn the ground underneath.”

First, tackle the wildfires

A spate of wildfires caused massive destruction this summer – and the weather forecast suggests there are still many more sunny, dry days to enjoy.

A fire at Dava – the biggest ever known in Scotland – burned through about 30,000 acres of moorland and forestry over 11 days in July.

Others include blazes at Carrbridge and a fire two years ago at Cannich in Strathglass which burned through six miles of land.

Investigations are still being held at Dava, and while causes can be varied, Mr White says throwaway BBQs are a clear risk every summer.

Second, clean up the ‘dirty’ campers

The twisted remains of the sharp single-use grills and trays are often the most visible evidence of another big problem – so-called dirty campers.

That is a visible scar all over Scotland’s beauty spots including recent well-documented cases at Loch of Clunie in Highland Perthshire around Loch Morlich near Aviemore.

It’s not just in the woods where they can be a problem.

Mr White says heat transferred through the metal BBQ trays on beaches can keep the sand red hot for hours afterwards.

There have been reports of severe burns to dogs and children stepping on the same spot hours after a BBQ was lit.

The twin threats of environmental vandalism and climate change will not be tackled over night, he accepts.

That’s why Mr White, who studied environmental science at the University of St Andrews, teamed up with another local campaigner, Laura Hansler, to form a bigger group called the Scottish Wildfire Council.

Ms Hansler is already well-known at Holyrood for her leading role in trying to convince the SNP to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

Together, they hope a second petition – after the BBQ petition is heard – will be accepted for debate at Holyrood after summer.

They want a review of the outdoor access code because that ties into the risks of camping and campfires.

But the code is about guidance, which is where education comes in.

‘Young lads from the central belt’

“The premise at its core is good,” he said.

“It was a very progressive piece of legislation and guidance to bring forward 20 years ago.”

But he says efforts to reinforce the message around responsible outdoor access fell by the wayside in the past 10 to 15 years.

He adds: “About 90% of the issue we’re seeing are young groups of lads coming up from the central belt – I can say that, I grew up in Glasgow.

“They’re growing up in inner city environments and there can be a complete disconnect with nature.”

He uses Norway – similar to Scotland in many ways – as an example of better outdoor education.

“I don’t want bans in place – enforcement and fines do add to education,” he adds.

“If they know they’re going to get a big fine or arrested, that message gets out.”

But for the wider review, the Scottish Government will have to be convinced.

Outdoor access code review?

In a letter seen by the P&J, the SNP minister in charge of land reform, Mairi Gougeon, says there are already laws and campaigns in place.

“We do not, therefore, plan to review the Scottish Outdoor Access Code or the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003 with respect to the use of fires, but to seek improve the way in which messaging about the setting of fires and fire risks get to those exercising their access rights,” the letter states.

Mr White is also trying to convince the emergency services to be more visible – a tough call when funds are scarce.

And he is challenging Cairngorm National Park Authority to take action.

“Dirty campers simply wait for the police to leave (at around 10pm) and then light a fire – only for it to be reported by locals after that time,” he wrote in a letter to the authority.

In a statement, the authority told the P&J the vast majority of its two million annual visitors are responsible but there is a “challenging” minority, particularly in summer.

“Managing visitor behaviour has to be a partnership approach and we meet fortnightly with our key partners, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, to discuss situations on the ground and co-ordinate our response,” the park authority said.

The full Holyrood petition can be viewed here.