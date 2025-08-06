Sister of murdered Elgin mum Arlene Fraser on ‘mental torture’ as she pleads for parole law change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sister of murdered Elgin mum Arlene Fraser on ‘mental torture’ as she pleads for parole law change

Carol Gillies warned it would be “disrespectful” if remorseless Nat Fraser is ever released without revealing the location of his wife’s body.

By Justin Bowie
Carol Gillies, the sister of Arlene Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowley.
The sister of murdered Arlene Fraser hopes stricter new parole laws will end her “mental torture” over fears killer husband Nat Fraser could be freed without revealing what happened to his wife’s body.

Carol Gillies said it would be “very hard” for her if remorseless Nat Fraser is ever released despite staying silent about Arlene’s whereabouts.

Elgin mother-of-two Arlene disappeared without a trace on April 28, 1998, and was never seen again.

Fraser was found guilty of killing his wife in 2003.

He was then reconvicted for the crime nine years later.

Arlene Fraser went missing on April 28, 1998.

He is eligible for parole in 2029.

But a new law supported by the Scottish Government means his refusal to confess where Arlene’s body was buried would significantly harm his chances of being let out.

Carol told journalists on Wednesday the future looks “brighter” after she met SNP justice secretary Angela Constance.

“They’re almost giving him a choice,” Arlene’s sister said at a press conference in Glasgow.

“Tell us more information, or stay in jail.”

Carol said the uncertainty of Arlene’s whereabouts has stopped relatives from getting any closure.

‘Mental torture’

“If Arlene had been left on the kitchen floor, that would be one thing,” she said.

“We would have her, and we would be able to have a proper burial.

“It’s a form of mental torture.

“He has that information, there’s no doubt about it.

“He controlled Arlene when he was alive, and he’s controlling her when she’s dead.”

“If he was out, I think it would be disrespectful to Arlene and the life she should be leading.”

Killer husband Nat Fraser. Image: PA.

Carol says the new parole law would almost function as a “trade-off” by giving Arlene’s husband an incentive to come clean.

The determined sister said she finally feels like she is getting somewhere with the justice system, 27 years after Arlene’s disappearance.

“It’s a hard system to understand, but doors are starting to open,” she said.

The new plan is known as Suzanne’s Law, named after Edinburgh bookkeeper Suzanne Pilley who was murdered by her twisted lover David Gilroy in 2010.

Suzanne’s family don’t know what happened to her remains.

The two families spoke to media at the Glasgow press conference together.

Arlene’s mum, Isabelle Thompson, was among those in attendance.

SNP justice secretary Angela Constance. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

SNP justice chief Ms Constance said she was “grateful” to both families for meeting her.

“They have suffered heartbreaking losses, compounded by not knowing the final resting place of their loved ones,” she said.

Ms Constance said she emphasised her “firm commitment” to changing parole laws.

You can listen to our full podcast series investigating Arlene’s murder here.

