Sister of murdered Elgin mum Arlene Fraser on ‘mental torture’ as she pleads for parole law change

The sister of murdered Arlene Fraser hopes stricter new parole laws will end her “mental torture” over fears killer husband Nat Fraser could be freed without revealing what happened to his wife’s body.

Carol Gillies said it would be “very hard” for her if remorseless Nat Fraser is ever released despite staying silent about Arlene’s whereabouts.

Elgin mother-of-two Arlene disappeared without a trace on April 28, 1998, and was never seen again.

Fraser was found guilty of killing his wife in 2003.

He was then reconvicted for the crime nine years later.

He is eligible for parole in 2029.

But a new law supported by the Scottish Government means his refusal to confess where Arlene’s body was buried would significantly harm his chances of being let out.

Carol told journalists on Wednesday the future looks “brighter” after she met SNP justice secretary Angela Constance.

“They’re almost giving him a choice,” Arlene’s sister said at a press conference in Glasgow.

“Tell us more information, or stay in jail.”

Carol said the uncertainty of Arlene’s whereabouts has stopped relatives from getting any closure.

‘Mental torture’

“If Arlene had been left on the kitchen floor, that would be one thing,” she said.

“We would have her, and we would be able to have a proper burial.

“It’s a form of mental torture.

“He has that information, there’s no doubt about it.

“He controlled Arlene when he was alive, and he’s controlling her when she’s dead.”

“If he was out, I think it would be disrespectful to Arlene and the life she should be leading.”

Carol says the new parole law would almost function as a “trade-off” by giving Arlene’s husband an incentive to come clean.

The determined sister said she finally feels like she is getting somewhere with the justice system, 27 years after Arlene’s disappearance.

“It’s a hard system to understand, but doors are starting to open,” she said.

The new plan is known as Suzanne’s Law, named after Edinburgh bookkeeper Suzanne Pilley who was murdered by her twisted lover David Gilroy in 2010.

Suzanne’s family don’t know what happened to her remains.

The two families spoke to media at the Glasgow press conference together.

Arlene’s mum, Isabelle Thompson, was among those in attendance.

SNP justice chief Ms Constance said she was “grateful” to both families for meeting her.

“They have suffered heartbreaking losses, compounded by not knowing the final resting place of their loved ones,” she said.

Ms Constance said she emphasised her “firm commitment” to changing parole laws.

