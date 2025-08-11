SNP health chief reacts to ‘war zone’ NHS Grampian ambulance report

SNP health chief Neil Gray said sorry to struggling NHS staff being forced to endure “disaster zone” ambulance queues outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The health secretary responded to a special report in the Press and Journal which laid bare horrendous delays for patients getting into hospital wards.

We revealed that 18 ambulances were stacked outside ARI at one point as medics warned the enduring crisis is leaving staff “demoralised”.

Scottish Ambulance Service workers described how they are “babysitting” patients because the hospital does not have enough beds available to take them in.

Our reporter Bryan Rutherford, who shadowed ambulance crews, likened the chaotic conditions to a “disaster or war zone”.

He spent 14 of his 24 hours with medics across two shifts parked outside ARI.

Mr Gray told The P&J he was “aware” of the problems in Aberdeen and said the Scottish Government is trying to offer more help.

Speaking during a visit to Forth Valley Hospital, he said: “It’s clearly a situation we’ve been aware of for some time.

“We’ve been seeking to provide support to NHS Grampian and the ambulance service to improve that unscheduled care pathway.

In May, the Scottish Government escalated its scrutiny of the north-east health board after concerns about how it is being run.

Laura Skaife-Knight becomes the new NHS Grampian chief executive in mid-September and believes she can turn things around.

“A new chief executive is coming in the coming weeks,” Mr Gray said.

“I would expect to see improvements there, both for patients, for ambulance staff, and for those working in the likes of ARI.”

But will that be of any comfort for struggling to staff enduring long, gruelling shifts where they often have to work extra hours?

‘I’m sorry’

“Clearly I’m sorry,” Mr Gray said.

“I recognise that for too many ambulance staff, they’ll be working beyond the point their shift should be ending, because they’re there looking after a patient within an ambulance.

“It’s not good enough.

“It impacts on their family life, it impacts on them being able to get access to the rest they need to.

“It’s not where we need to be.”

Figures from June showed the longest ambulance turnaround time that month was just under 10 hours.

Mr Gray said he wants to assure staff the government is working with NHS Grampian.

“I want to give them assurance that we are working with NHS Grampian,” he said.

“We are seeking to provide that additional support to see an improvement.

“It’s not a unique challenge to Grampian.

“Patient flow is a challenge across the country.

But he added: “I think it’s particularly acute there.”

Read more: