Politics

Fraserburgh and Peterhead now ‘strongest candidates in Scotland’ for new rail links

Campaigners say it’s more important than ever to reverse historic railway cuts in north Aberdeenshire - ahead of a major energy conference.

Could rail services return to Fraserburgh and Peterhead? Image: David Spaven.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Campaigners pushing to restore rail links to Fraserburgh and Peterhead say historic cuts were a huge missed opportunity on the eve of an oil and gas boom.

Stations in north Aberdeenshire were shut for passengers in the 1960s.

But the last freight link was severed in 1979 – after oil was pumped ashore.

Now those pushing to restore rail services in Buchan believe the economic benefits are clearer than ever – weeks before Aberdeen hosts a major energy summit.

‘Strongest candidates’

Wyndham Williams is co-chair of the Campaign for North East Rail, formed in 2021.

He reckons nowhere in Scotland has a better case for opening new rail lines than Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

“This is easily the strongest candidate for a rail reopening in Scotland now,” he said.

“It’s a highly credible proposition.”

Campaign For North East Rail founders Wyndham Williams, right, Craig Leuchars, centre, and Jordan Jack, left at Dyce railway station. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.

Towns and villages such as Ellon, Pitmedden and Newmachar would also benefit from reopened stations.

Mr Williams points out Peterhead and Fraserburgh are among the largest towns in Scotland without rail links.

But he believes the case is bolstered by economic gains because north Aberdeenshire will play a central role in the shift from oil and gas to renewables – termed a just transition.

St Fergus Gas Plant is to receive significant investment in carbon capture and storage.

The renewed push for restored rail services comes just weeks before major energy conference, SPE Offshore Europe, starts in Aberdeen on September 2.

“You’ve got the desperate need to support the just transition,” Mr Williams said.

“Buchan is going to be a very strong contributor to that.

“Show me a place with both of those attributes in the rest of Scotland.”

Transport expert David Spaven.

David Spaven, a Scottish transport expert, released a new book called Scotland’s Lost Branch Lines last year, which also reflects on the region.

“Fraserburgh and Peterhead are further from the rail network than any other towns of their size in Britain,” he said.

He believes reopening the Buchan rail line should be “next on the agenda”.

Mr Spaven says campaigners have put forward a strong case.

“I’ve been very impressed by what they’ve been doing,” he said.

How have Fraserburgh and Peterhead lost out?

The Buchan rail stations were closed to passengers in 1965 as part of the infamous Beeching cuts, before oil and gas was discovered.

Fraserburgh was still used for freight until 1979 when this came to an end.

Passenger services to Fraserburgh and Peterhead stopped in 1965.

By this point North Sea drilling was in full swing and the Buchan line was even used to transport oil pipes.

“It’s undoubted Fraserburgh and Peterhead would have benefited,” said Mr Williams.

“Improved transport links drive investment.”

A study carried out by rail campaigners found Peterhead and Fraserburgh are among the most deprived areas in Aberdeenshire.

North East Scottish Greens candidate Guy Ingerson. Image: DC Thomson.

Guy Ingerson, a former offshore employee standing for the Scottish Greens at the next Holyrood election, says south Aberdeenshire “benefited massively” from having better rail links.

“They have higher house prices and more tourism,” said the north-east regional candidate.

“There’s definitely a case to be made north Aberdeenshire didn’t benefit as much.”

Is the project viable?

As is often the case, money stands in the way.

Campaigners estimate reopening Peterhead railway station would cost at least £450 million.

Extending the line to Fraserburgh may require an additional £200 million.

But the project has received some financial backing from the Scottish Government in recent years.

A map of the potential new north-east rail route.

Campaigners were given £165,000 over four years to explore feasibility.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, currently SNP energy chief, has supported the project and previously admitted it had been an “uphill struggle” so far.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The transport secretary is keen to continue a discussion on this opportunity and has asked Transport Scotland to support an additional piece of work.”

Green campaigner Mr Ingerson believes emphasising how the rail line would support both the economy and environment is crucial.

“The economic benefit is massive, but the environmental benefit is also huge, and we need to link those two things up in people’s minds,” he said.

Campaigners are hopeful.

“It’ll happen if we make it happen,” Mr Williams said. “We’re getting there.”

Conversation