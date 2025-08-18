North-east economic system ‘is dying’ and communities must not be left behind

The north-east energy industry is “dying” and must be completely reimagined with community owned resources, according to the region’s Green MSP.

Maggie Chapman described the challenge of untangling Aberdeen and the wider north-east’s oil and gas heritage shortly before industry figures descend on the city for a major conference.

Her comments came in her first full interview since she was bumped down the Green party list for election to Holyrood – meaning she is likely to be out of parliament next May.

She was asked to reflect on what Greens can say to a region where fossil fuel has driven the economy and created so many well-paid jobs over decades.

Industrial revolution

“There’s a challenge that we, as a society, have in disentangling ourselves from a fossil fuel economy that has been the way that we’ve existed since the Industrial Revolution,” she said.

“We have a huge task to disentangle ourselves from that. It’s not easy.”

Ms Chapman, a former Aberdeen University rector, says coal, oil and gas led to an industry which now needs changed.

“We need to get that transition right,” she added.

“And when everything in the north-east, whether we’re talking about Aberdeen and the Shire, or we’re talking about, the industry around Dundee and Docks and everything that’s here, everything’s been set up for a system that is dying.

“You know, the fossil fuel economy is on its way out.”

A new system, based on clean, community owned and controlled resources, now needs speed up.

“We desperately need to do that in a way that doesn’t leave any community in the north-east behind,” she said.

“If we continue to let what happened to the coal miners happen to all fossil fuel workers, then, we’ve not done our jobs. And I don’t mean our jobs as politicians, I mean our job as a society.”

The comments come at a time of upheaval in the North Sea and debate about how to support oil extraction while moving to renewables.

There is also serious concern about the pace of change for jobs, and the impact of green infrastructure on the landscape, from pylons to wind turbines.

The energy industry will gather at the P&J Live conference centre over September 2-5 where the evolution of the North Sea takes centre stage.

Organisers of the Offshore Energy Expo and Conference promise to “set our sights on the next frontier: mapping the journey to a sustainable, better energy future”.