North-east economic system ‘is dying’ and communities must not be left behind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

North-east economic system ‘is dying’ and communities must not be left behind

Local Green MSP Maggie Chapman sets out her hopes for radical change ahead of a major energy conference in Aberdeen.

By Andy Philip & Alasdair Clark
Maggie Chapman is a Green MSP in the north-east. Image: DC Thomson.
Maggie Chapman is a Green MSP in the north-east. Image: DC Thomson.

The north-east energy industry is “dying” and must be completely reimagined with community owned resources, according to the region’s Green MSP.

Maggie Chapman described the challenge of untangling Aberdeen and the wider north-east’s oil and gas heritage shortly before industry figures descend on the city for a major conference.

Her comments came in her first full interview since she was bumped down the Green party list for election to Holyrood – meaning she is likely to be out of parliament next May.

She was asked to reflect on what Greens can say to a region where fossil fuel has driven the economy and created so many well-paid jobs over decades.

Industrial revolution

“There’s a challenge that we, as a society, have in disentangling ourselves from a fossil fuel economy that has been the way that we’ve existed since the Industrial Revolution,” she said.

“We have a huge task to disentangle ourselves from that. It’s not easy.”

The future of oil and gas is a live political debate affecting the north-east.

Ms Chapman, a former Aberdeen University rector, says coal, oil and gas led to an industry which now needs changed.

“We need to get that transition right,” she added.

“And when everything in the north-east, whether we’re talking about Aberdeen and the Shire, or we’re talking about, the industry around Dundee and Docks and everything that’s here, everything’s been set up for a system that is dying.

“You know, the fossil fuel economy is on its way out.”

Campaigners say they struggle to track energy devolopment plans. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A new system, based on clean, community owned and controlled resources, now needs speed up.

“We desperately need to do that in a way that doesn’t leave any community in the north-east behind,” she said.

“If we continue to let what happened to the coal miners happen to all fossil fuel workers, then, we’ve not done our jobs. And I don’t mean our jobs as politicians, I mean our job as a society.”

The comments come at a time of upheaval in the North Sea and debate about how to support oil extraction while moving to renewables.

There is also serious concern about the pace of change for jobs, and the impact of green infrastructure on the landscape, from pylons to wind turbines.

The energy industry will gather at the P&J Live conference centre over September 2-5 where the evolution of the North Sea takes centre stage.

Organisers of the Offshore Energy Expo and Conference promise to “set our sights on the next frontier: mapping the journey to a sustainable, better energy future”.

Conversation