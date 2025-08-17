Alex Salmond’s Strichen widow suing Scottish Government over sexual harassment probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Salmond’s Strichen widow suing Scottish Government over sexual harassment probe

Moira Salmond has reactivated a legal case brought by the former first minister before his death in October 2024.

By Alasdair Clark
Alex Salmond and his wife Moira. Image: PA

Former first minister Alex Salmond’s Strichen widow is suing the Scottish Government over its botched handling of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

Moira Salmond, 88, has appointed a team of lawyers to restart Mr Salmond’s case against the government he once led.

Mr Salmond had been in the process of suing the government over its handling of an investigation into sexual harassment complaints against him.

The Alba Party founder died of a heart attack in North Macedonia in October last year, aged 69.

He previously lodged a claim in the Court of Session alleging misfeasance – the wrongful exercise of lawful authority – by civil servants.

“With this court action, that evasion of responsibility ends,” Mr Salmond said at the time.

Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond. Image: PA.

Moira Salmond’s determination to proceed is said to be driven by the publication of ex-first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s memoir, Frankly.

Alex Salmond was acquitted of 13 charges in 2020, including an accusation attempted rape.

It came after a successful legal case against the Scottish Government when a judge ruled its initial probe into Mr Salmond’s conduct had ben “tainted by apparent bias”.

Ms Sturgeon’s book includes several references to her former mentor. Central to these is her denial of a “conspiracy” to destroy the former first minister – an accusation repeatedly levelled by Mr Salmond prior to his death.

Alex Salmond’s widow Moira Salmond (centre) at the public memorial service for the former first minister. Image: PA

“He impugned the integrity of the institutions at the heart of Scottish democracy – government, police, Crown Office.

“He was prepared to traumatise, time and again, the women at the centre of it all,” Ms Sturgeon wrote.

Alex Salmond’s widow ‘distressed’ by Nicola Sturgeon memoir

Moira Salmond said the comments had caused her distress. She said: “Attacks by the living on the dead will seem to many as deeply unfair. My wish, and sincere hope, is that these attacks will now stop.”

A family friend told the Sunday Mail: “Moira is upset and angered by the continued attempts to smear Alex in the book – much of which is ridiculous and inaccurate.

“It has only strengthened her resolve to make sure that the full truth comes out and that Alex’s name is cleared.”

They added: “Her case against the Scottish Government is now live, the legal team is in place, the finance in place and this will be going ahead, no question of that.

“Alex may not be here to defend himself but his family are determined to stand up to those who continue to attack him.

Moira Salmond is said to be “determined” to defend the former first minister. Image: PA

“There is an adjustment period ongoing until September where updates can be made by either side to their paperwork, it takes time but the ball is rolling. Anyone who thinks this is just going to go away is wrong.”

Friends of the former SNP leader say the stress of the case was a factor in his death.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

