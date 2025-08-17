Alex Salmond’s Strichen widow suing Scottish Government over sexual harassment probe

Former first minister Alex Salmond’s Strichen widow is suing the Scottish Government over its botched handling of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

Moira Salmond, 88, has appointed a team of lawyers to restart Mr Salmond’s case against the government he once led.

Mr Salmond had been in the process of suing the government over its handling of an investigation into sexual harassment complaints against him.

The Alba Party founder died of a heart attack in North Macedonia in October last year, aged 69.

He previously lodged a claim in the Court of Session alleging misfeasance – the wrongful exercise of lawful authority – by civil servants.

“With this court action, that evasion of responsibility ends,” Mr Salmond said at the time.

Moira Salmond’s determination to proceed is said to be driven by the publication of ex-first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s memoir, Frankly.

Alex Salmond was acquitted of 13 charges in 2020, including an accusation attempted rape.

It came after a successful legal case against the Scottish Government when a judge ruled its initial probe into Mr Salmond’s conduct had ben “tainted by apparent bias”.

Ms Sturgeon’s book includes several references to her former mentor. Central to these is her denial of a “conspiracy” to destroy the former first minister – an accusation repeatedly levelled by Mr Salmond prior to his death.

“He impugned the integrity of the institutions at the heart of Scottish democracy – government, police, Crown Office.

“He was prepared to traumatise, time and again, the women at the centre of it all,” Ms Sturgeon wrote.

Alex Salmond’s widow ‘distressed’ by Nicola Sturgeon memoir

Moira Salmond said the comments had caused her distress. She said: “Attacks by the living on the dead will seem to many as deeply unfair. My wish, and sincere hope, is that these attacks will now stop.”

A family friend told the Sunday Mail: “Moira is upset and angered by the continued attempts to smear Alex in the book – much of which is ridiculous and inaccurate.

“It has only strengthened her resolve to make sure that the full truth comes out and that Alex’s name is cleared.”

They added: “Her case against the Scottish Government is now live, the legal team is in place, the finance in place and this will be going ahead, no question of that.

“Alex may not be here to defend himself but his family are determined to stand up to those who continue to attack him.

“There is an adjustment period ongoing until September where updates can be made by either side to their paperwork, it takes time but the ball is rolling. Anyone who thinks this is just going to go away is wrong.”

Friends of the former SNP leader say the stress of the case was a factor in his death.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.